Moody's revises Samsonite Int'l S.A.'s outlook to negative from stable; Ba2 CFR affirmed

New York, April 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service today revised Samsonite International,
S.A.'s ("Samsonite") outlook to negative
from stable. Moody's also affirmed the company's rating
including the Ba2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR").
The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-2
from SGL-1.
Other rating actions affecting the company are listed below.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that reduced travel
related to the coronavirus will weaken demand for Samsonite's products
leading to lower revenue and earnings. The coronavirus situation
continues to evolve, and a high degree of uncertainty remains regarding
the degree and pace at which travel related consumer spending will recover
once travel restrictions are eased. As a result, the company's
liquidity and leverage could deteriorate quickly over the next few months.
Samsonite is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of travel
luggage, travel accessories, and bags worldwide. As
a result, the company is inherently vulnerable to the discretionary
nature of its products that are exposed to cyclical consumer spending
and travel fluctuations. In terms of consolidated net sales,
approximately 60% is categorized by the company as travel related.
The remainder is categorized as non-travel, but vulnerable
to changes in business and consumer spending.
The affirmation of Samsonite's Ba2 CFR acknowledges the company's
substantial cash resources that support the company's liquidity
to manage through a period of earnings weakness. On March 16,
the company refinanced the revolving credit and term loan A portion of
its credit facility (the term B portion was not affected). The
refinancing resulted in a $200 million increase in revolver capacity,
to $850 million from $650 million. Prior to the refinancing,
the $650 revolver was undrawn. Samsonite drew down its new
revolver to ensure access, given current uncertainties and potential
volatility in financial markets. This combined with current cash
and cash equivalents provides the company with over $1.2
billion of liquidity. Pro forma for the revolver draw, net
debt/EBITDA is low, at about 3.0x and a full turn below the
4.0x level that Moody's indicated could lead to a downgrade.
The refinancing also supports the Ba2 CFR in that it extended the maturity
of the revolver and term loan approximately 2 years to 2025, lowered
pricing, and reset the principal amortization schedule, while
maintaining existing covenants.
Samsonite's substantial cash sources, low leverage,
and increased financial flexibility afforded by the refinancing provide
a substantial cushion to absorb a drop in EBITDA related to the meaningful
earnings decline over the next few months expected from efforts to contain
the coronavirus and the potential for a slow recovery once travel begins
to resume.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Samsonite International S.A.
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Samsonite Finco S.ar.l
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B1 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Samsonite International S.A.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba1 (LGD3)
..Issuer: Samsonite IP Holdings S.ar.l
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Samsonite Finco S.ar.l
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Samsonite International S.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Samsonite IP Holdings S.ar.l
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Samsonite's Ba2 CFR reflects expected earnings pressure related to the
coronavirus as well as the company's inherent vulnerability to the
discretionary nature of its product that are exposed to cyclical consumer
spending and travel fluctuations. Tariffs imposed in June 2019
also increased product costs and was incremental to the 10% tariff
that was enacted in September 2018 on travel goods imported by Samsonite's
US business from China. Samsonite's credit profile benefits from
its solid credit metrics heading into the downturn with debt to EBITDA
around 3.0x.
Positive credit consideration includes Samsonite's good brand strength
and market position and its strong geographic diversification.
Other favorable credit factors include Samsonite's characteristically
high historic gross margins, at between 52.6% and
56.5% during 2015-2019 period. The company
mostly sells exclusively its own luggage and products (both Samsonite
and Tumi) in its retail stores; Samsonite and Tumi are also sold
through other retailers. This distinguishes Samsonite from other
luggage retailers that sell various brands. Samsonite also distributes
its products through third party retail and online channels. By
offering retail as well as wholesale, Samsonite can mitigate some
of the inventory risks of other retailers. This gives Samsonite
stronger gross margins than the more traditional luggage manufacturing
companies. Samsonite has prudent financial policies with measured
shareholder returns and solid controls over its related party transactions.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Travel related sector's
will be one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
the sector's inherent sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Continued exposure to travel disruptions and discretionary consumer spending,
have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions makes it vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to
spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Samsonite of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The downgrade of the liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1
reflects the diminished projection cushion within the financial maintenance
covenants expected as a result of the decline in earnings. Moody's
nevertheless views the company's liquidity as good with a no meaningful
debt maturities until 2025 aside from debt amortization of about $21
million in 2020 and $27 million in 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's anticipates that any earnings
decline or liquidity deterioration will be deeper or more prolonged because
of actions to contain the spread of the virus or reductions in discretionary
consumer spending. Debt-to-EBITDA sustained above
4.0x could also lead to a downgrade.
A ratings upgrade is unlikely given the anticipated weak operating environment
and continuing uncertainty related to the coronavirus. An upgrade
would require a high degree of confidence on Moody's part that the
travel sector has returned to a period of long-term stability,
and that Samsonite demonstrate the ability to generate positive free cash
flow, maintain good liquidity, and continue to operate with
a debt/EBITDA level at 3.0x or lower.
Samsonite is a publicly-traded designer, manufacturer and
distributor of travel luggage and bags worldwide. It offers luggage,
business, computer, outdoor, and casual bags,
as well as travel accessories and slim protective device cases.
Major brands include Samsonite, American Tourister and Tumi.
Consolidated net sales for the fiscal year-ended December 2019
was $3.64 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
