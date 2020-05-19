Moody's revises San Francisco Port Commission, CA's outlook to negative from stable, affirms Aa3 on port revenue bonds

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the rating outlook on the San Francisco Port Commission, CA to negative from stable and affirmed the Aa3 on its $50 million outstanding senior port revenue bonds. The port has $30 million in subordinate obligations not affected by this rating action. These subordinate obligations represent a pledge of revenue to the city for payment of debt service on the city's 2013B lease-backed certificates of participation (COPs), the proceeds of which were used to fund the port's cruise terminal. Moody's rates the city's 2013B COPs Aa2, two notches below the city's Aaa general obligation bond rating. Our outlook for the city's general government ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Revision of the Port Commission's rating outlook to negative reflects our view that declining revenues as a result of the coronavirus outbreak will materially weaken debt service coverage and apply pressure on the port to increase its leverage to fund its very large capital program. Given the port tenants' high reliance on commuters and tourists, the port's net revenues will be reduced over the long term, as these sectors will be slow to recover.

The Aa3 rating reflects the port's historically strong market position, currently weakened by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its tenants, which are concentrated in the tourism sector. It further reflects the port's strong current and projected debt service coverage ratio, which will be weakened by the anticipated revenue decline. While the port has no planned additional revenue bond issuances in its 10-year capital plan, given the significant capital needs, leverage is likely to increase. The rating incorporates the port's strong operational track record, including resilience to prior economic downturns. The real estate portfolio has benefited from the low vacancy rates in the city as well as strong commercial rents, which will likely be weakened by the current coronavirus downturn. The port maintains strong liquidity, partially offsetting the absence of a debt service reserve fund for its 2020 bonds. Large cash balances are available for operations and capital investments, and the port has access to both interfund borrowing from the city and the city's commercial paper program.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis on the San Francisco Port Commission. The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in material declines in operating revenue, which the port projects will be slow to recover.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our view that declining revenues as a result of the coronavirus outbreak will materially weaken debt service coverage and apply pressure on the port to increase its leverage to fund its very large capital program. Given the port tenants' high reliance on commuters and tourists, the port's net revenue will be reduced over the long term, as travel-related revenue sources will be slower to recover than other typical port revenue streams. A prolonged decline in port revenue would likely result in a credit profile more consistent with a lower rating level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- An upgrade is unlikely owing to the negative outlook, but we could revise the outlook to stable if annual operating revenue rapidly returns to pre-coronavirus levels

- Over the long term, an upgrade could occur if the port diversifies its tenant mix and materially reduces its capital improvement program backlog

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further decline in operating revenue beyond the port's recent projections

- Material decline in debt service coverage ratio

LEGAL SECURITY

The revenue bonds are secured by and payable solely from the port's net revenues, excluding certain special facilities revenues. The bonds, of which there are two series outstanding, are not secured by a lien on any port property. The port's 2014 bonds, but not its 2020 bonds, have a debt service reserve. That reserve is sized at the lesser of the three-prong test.

PROFILE

The San Francisco Port Commission is a self-supporting enterprise department of the City and County of San Francisco (Aaa stable). The Port of San Francisco consists of seven and one half miles of waterfront adjacent to San Francisco Bay. In 1969, the State of California (Aa2 stable) transferred the port to the city to be held in trust for the people of the State.

