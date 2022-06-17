Moody's revises Sindicatum Renewable Energy's outlook to stable; affirms A1 bonds ratings

Singapore, June 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the ratings outlook on Sindicatum Renewable Energy Co. Pte Ltd's green bonds to stable from negative, following the change in outlook on GuarantCo's A1 issuer rating to stable from negative on 16 June 2022.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Sindicatum's A1 backed senior unsecured ratings.
The rating action reflects Moody's assessment that the credit quality of Sindicatum's bonds is closely linked to that of GuarantCo, given GuarantCo's provision of a guarantee to the bonds.
A complete list of today's rating actions can be found at the end of this press release.
Sindicatum's bonds are denominated in Indian rupee (INR) or Philippine peso (PHP) but are settled in USD. The proceeds from the bonds' issuance were used to fund Sindicatum's renewable energy projects in India (Baa3 stable) and the Philippines (Baa2 stable).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings assigned to Sindicatum's bonds are in line with GuarantCo's issuer rating and reflects Moody's assessment that the terms of GuarantCo's guarantee, which is unconditional and irrevocable, are sufficient for credit substitution.
The guarantees are effectively senior unsecured obligations of GuarantCo, because GuarantCo's obligations under the guarantees will rank at least pari passu with all of its other present and future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations.
For more details on GuarantCo, please refer to the recent press release at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-affirms-GuarantCos-A1-rating-changes-outlook-to-stable--PR_466576.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook on Sindicatum mirrors Moody's outlook on GuarantCo's rating.
The ratings on Sindicatum's bonds will move in tandem with GuarantCo's rating because the guaranteed senior unsecured debt ratings are directly linked to GuarantCo's issuer rating.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Sindicatum Renewable Energy Co. Pte Ltd is an independent renewable energy power producer that develops, owns and operates generation facilities in South and Southeast Asia. The company sells output from its facilities to utility and commercial customers that typically purchase power from Sindicatum under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). Sindicatum has operated electricity generation facilities in the region since April 2010.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmation:
..Issuer: Sindicatum Renewable Energy Co. Pte Ltd
....A1 Backed Senior Unsecured
INR GTD EUROBONDS due 2023
INR GTD EUROBONDS due 2025
PHP GTD EUROBONDS due 2028
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Sindicatum Renewable Energy Co. Pte Ltd
....Outlook, revised to stable from negative
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are unsolicited.
a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES
b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO
c.With Access to Management: YES
For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
