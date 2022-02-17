Moody's revises Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation's (NY) rating outlook to negative, affirms A3 rating and assigns A3 to series 2022 revenue bonds

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook on the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation's rating to negative from stable and assigned an A3 rating to the Foundation's $30 million Taxable Bonds, Series 2022. We have also affirmed the A3 rating on parity debt. Debt outstanding amounted to $28.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision in the outlook to negative reflects ongoing volatility in financial outcomes and uncertainty around the time it will take for the Guggenheim Foundation's operating performance to stabilize at a level that consistently provides sound debt service coverage. As the Foundation emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, which led to severe reduction in attendance, the pace at which visitors will return to cultural activities due to health and safety concerns and ongoing international travel restrictions are a key social risk that could drive slower recovery of earned revenues. Even pre-pandemic, the Foundation's operating track record was inconsistent, and it will take time for management to establish credibility around sustained financial results. A planned increase in debt results in an elevated total proforma adjusted debt to revenues of 115% and the extension of the maturity of existing debt, with a bullet maturity for all proforma debt, adds treasury management risk while reducing future borrowing flexibility.

The assignment and affirmation of the A3 rating to the Guggenheim Foundation acknowledges its global brand as a leader in modern and contemporary art. The brand's strength translates into donor support, museum admission revenue and collaborations leveraging the foundation's expertise. Wealth and liquidity have grown strongly in recent years in part due to one-time revenues from partnerships and investment returns providing a better cushion to operations and debt. The foundation has limited near term major capital needs or plans for additional debt beyond planned borrowing. Credit challenges include still limited financial resources and uneven operating performance that results in debt service coverage of below 1x in some years despite interest only payments. In addition, while the foundation's willingness to take on corporate and international collaborations is generally credit positive, these collaborations do expose it to unique risks that require close management.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook incorporates uncertainty around the pace of visitor recovery, which will impact prospects for achieving stronger operating performance in a post-pandemic environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Stronger and sustainable operating performance that provides sound coverage of debt service

- Significant progress in achieving fundraising targets that bolster growth in total cash and investments including unrestricted liquidity

- Ability to fund ongoing capital needs with limited additional debt

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in unrestricted liquidity

- Inability to improve operating performance and achieve 1x debt service coverage by fiscal 2023 excluding one time revenues

- Reduction in gift support or lack of substantial recovery in earned revenues and other key revenue streams

- Additional borrowing without offsetting improvement in operating margins and wealth

LEGAL SECURITY

The obligation to repay the Series 2016A and planned series 2022 bonds is a general, unsecured obligation.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refinance series 2016A, new money borrowing and to pay the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, NY was incorporated in 1937 as a nonprofit education corporation. The foundation owns and operates the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City as well as the Peggy Guggenheim Collection and U.S. Pavilion in Venice, Italy. In 1959, the museum moved into its renowned spiral building designed by the American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The same building was restored in the 1990s and 2000s. The foundation has a collection of approximately 8,000 objects of modern and contemporary art and generated Moody's adjusted operating revenue of $50 million in 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

