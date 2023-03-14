Moody's revises Southeast Hospital's (MO) outlook to negative; affirms Ba1

New York, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Southeast Hospital (d/b/a SoutheastHealth), MO's Ba1 revenue bond rating. The outlook was revised to negative from positive. SoutheastHealth had approximately $181 million of debt outstanding at fiscal year end 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change reflects concerns that SoutheastHealth will face headwinds in returning to historically stronger performance, with weak fiscal 2022 and 2023 operating cash flow margins constrained by elevated labor costs stemming from industrywide shortages as well as the departure of two key physicians. As a result of weak performance, management does not expect to meet its debt service coverage covenant of 1.25 times for fiscal 2022 and will seek a bondholder forbearance agreement. The affirmation of the Ba1 reflects an expectation that management will be successful in attaining a forbearance agreement.

The affirmation of the Ba1 also reflects the system's good market position, which will be maintained given the presence of narrow networks and focused service line expansion in recent years. Management expects operational and financial improvement plans to stabilize performance in fiscal 2023 and drive performance recovery in fiscal 2024. This will be driven by recruitment of new physicians to ramp up lost volume, as well as labor productivity and expense management strategies gaining traction. Management also expects to onboard a third-party consultant to find additional improvement opportunities. While liquidity will moderate given lower operating performance levels, days cash on hand will likely remain adequate while improvement initiatives take hold. The system's manageable capital spending plans, conservative investment allocation and all-fixed rate debt structure will limit further calls on cash. Leverage metrics will remain weak given the performance downturn. Favorably, no new debt is anticipated over the near term.

On January 30, 2023, SoutheastHealth signed a letter of intent with St. Louis-based Mercy Health to join the health system as a full member. This transaction is not incorporated into the rating assessment at this time. However, if finalized, it could have positive credit implications.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects challenges that SoutheastHealth will have in improving operating performance during 2023 and beyond. If operating cash flow margins do not improve to levels that will enable the system to meet covenants in fiscal 2023, or if cash declines beyond expectations, the rating could be downgraded. Failure to receive a forbearance agreement with a majority of bondholders will also likely result in a downgrade.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material and sustained improvement of operating margins

-Meaningful and sustained growth in days cash on hand

-Significant improvement in cash to debt and debt to cash flow

-Successful completion of strategic partnership as a full member

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Failure to receive a forbearance agreement from a majority of bondholders

-Failure to demonstrate operating cash flow improvement, which enables the system to meet covenants in 2023

-Inability to stem cash declines in line with recovery plans; further reduction in days cash or cash to debt

-Inability to secure a strategic partnership

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a joint and several pledges of unrestricted receivables of the obligated group, consisting solely of SoutheastHealth hospital. There is a negative mortgage lien with permitted encumbrances. Additional indebtedness is permitted under the Master Trust Indenture (MTI). However, given the anticipated fiscal 2022 debt service coverage ratio, SoutheastHealth would be required to get approval from greater than 51% of bondholders for additional long-term debt.

Financial covenants under the MTI include a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of at least 1.25 times measured semiannually (mid-year based on a trailing twelve months) and annually based on audited financial performance, with provisions in place relating to retention of a consultant if those levels are not met. If the annual debt service covenant is above 1.25 in the immediately preceding fiscal year, the obligated group shall not be required to perform a mid-year debt service calculation. An event of default will occur if coverage of at least 1.00 is not attained at the time of measurement. Additionally, there is a liquidity covenant equal to 60 days cash on hand measured annually. SoutheastHealth does not anticipate meeting the annual debt service covenant for fiscal 2022 when the audited financial statements are delivered and is in the process of seeking a forbearance agreement from bondholders.

A springing MTI was executed with the Series 2021 issuance and will take effect once the Series 2021 bonds constitute 51% of outstanding debt. Once effective, under the springing covenants, the debt service coverage ratio requirement would be changed from 1.25 times to 1.10 times and the requirement to compute and report a mid-year debt service coverage ratio requirement would be eliminated. Additionally, failure for the obligated group to achieve the annual debt service coverage ratio will not constitute an event of default, so long as a consultant is secured and days cash on hand remains above 60 days. Failure to achieve a historical debt service coverage ratio of at least 1.00 for two consecutive fiscal years shall constitute an event of default.

PROFILE

Southeast Hospital, d/b/a SoutheastHealth is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) health system located in Missouri. The system operates a flagship hospital of 245 licensed beds in Cape Girardeau, a rural community hospital in Dexter, and numerous outpatient clinics.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthew Cahill

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

