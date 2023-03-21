Moody's revises Southern State Community College's (OH) underlying outlook to positive; affirms Baa3 issuer and underlying revenue ratings and Aa2 enhanced rating

New York, March 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook for The Southern State Community College (OH) to positive from negative and has affirmed the Baa3 issuer and outstanding revenue bond ratings, and Aa2 enhanced rating on two series of debt. This rating action affects $9 million of rated debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The revision of Southern State Community College's outlook to positive from negative incorporates the marked improvement in operating performance and growth in wealth. Fiscal 2022 EBIDA margin reached 21% supporting gains in liquidity. Governance is a key driver for this rating action, as improved financial strategy supports the durability of the operating discipline and maintenance of financial reserves. Although federal pandemic aid boosted fiscal 2022 operating performance and some softening is expected, the college's good financial strategy including the decision to close satellite campuses will aid future performance.
The affirmation of the Baa3 underlying rating incorporates the college's small scale and pressured net tuition revenue. Despite serving a demographically challenged area, the implementation of a refreshed enrollment strategy has helped stabilize enrollment. Favorably, operating appropriations from the State of Ohio (Aa1 positive) remain relatively stable, with this revenue diversity aiding credit quality. State support comprises 45% of total operating revenue in a typical year. Operating revenue in fiscal 2022 reached $26 million. Although enrollment has stabilized, a 20% enrollment decline over five years resulted in some weakening of net tuition revenue. Though total wealth and liquidity have grown significantly, coverage of total adjusted debt which includes the college's share of a net pension liability remains weak. The underlying rating also incorporates the level to declining leverage of the college which has no future borrowing plans, with capital support from the state funding the majority of capital projects. As of fiscal 2022, annual debt service coverage was 3.8x.
The affirmation of the Baa3 underlying rating incorporates the issuer rating and the pledge of general receipts supporting bond repayment.
The affirmation of the Aa2 enhanced rating is based on the strength of the Ohio Board of Regents Community and Technical College Credit Enhancement Program (Aa2 positive), sufficiency of interceptable revenue, and the transaction structure. The college's fiscal 2023 interceptable state share of instruction (SSI) provides a strong 5.1x coverage of fiscal 2023 debt service.
RATING OUTLOOK
The positive outlook reflects our expectations of continued favorable trends in operating performance and total wealth, with modest growth or stability. It also reflects expectations of sound debt service coverage and the stability of government operating appropriations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sustained improvement in operating margins while maintaining at least 100 monthly days cash on hand
- Above 1.5x debt service coverage on a multi-year basis
- Upgrade of the Ohio Board of Regents Community and Technical College State Credit Enhancement Program (for enhanced rating)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Failure to sustain improved operating performance and debt service coverage
- Marked deterioration in monthly liquidity
- Downgrade of the Ohio Board of Regents Community and Technical College State Credit Enhancement Program or a significant and sustained erosion in debt service coverage from interceptable revenue (for enhanced rating)
LEGAL SECURITY
All rated securities are General Receipts Bonds which are secured by a gross pledge and first lien on the college's general receipts, including tuition and fees, and other legally available revenue, but excluding state appropriations, and restricted gifts and grants.
In addition to the general receipts pledge for the bonds, the Series 2011 and Series 2012 bonds are secured by the Ohio Board of Regents Community and Technical College Credit Enhancement Program, which allows the Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education to redirect the college's state aid in the form of SSI to the bond trustee to pay debt service if there is a shortfall in general receipts revenue. The college's fiscal 2023 interceptable state share of instruction (SSI) provides a strong 5.1x coverage of fiscal 2023 debt service.
PROFILE
SSCC is an open admissions college with two campuses in Southern Ohio primarily serving Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties. The district is funded primarily by a combination of student charges and state appropriations. As of fiscal 2022, the college recorded $26 million of operating revenue and as of fall 2022, enrolled 1,947 students.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the issuer and underlying ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
