Moody's revises Spencer Spirit's outlook to negative; affirms B2 CFR

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed Spencer Spirit IH LLC's ("Spencer Spirit") B2 corporate family rating, B2-PD probability of default rating, and B2 senior secured rating. The rating outlook was changed to negative. The change in outlook reflects the longer than anticipated closure of Spencer Gift's mall based stores and the likelihood that lingering safety concerns and weak economic conditions will hurt consumer demand, particularly for the company's Spirit Halloween segment. The affirmation considers the company's adequate liquidity position comprised of cash balances and revolver availability of $250 million between June and October that supports the considerable working capital needs for the Halloween and holiday seasons.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Spencer Spirit IH LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Spencer Spirit IH LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The non-food retail sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Spencer Spirit's credit profile, including its exposure to some store closures have left it vulnerable to unprecedented operating disruption. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on the company of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Spencer Spirit IH LLC's ("Spencer Spirit") (B2 negative) rating is constrained by COVID-19 mandated store closures of its Spencer Gifts mall based stores, concern regarding the impact of the pandemic on the Halloween season for the Spirit Halloween segment, and the company's exposure to the secular transition to e-commerce in both segments. The company's very high seasonality with the vast majority of earnings and cash flow generated in the third quarter also constrains its credit profile.

The company's credit profile is supported by positive consolidated same store sales and growing EBITDA along with debt reduction which allowed it to have moderate leverage prior to the pandemic. The credit profile is also supported by the diversification in two segments with Spirit Halloween and Spencer Gifts representing about 53% and 47% of revenues, respectively. Due to the nature of the Halloween holiday, Spirit can carry over a significant portion of Halloween inventory to the next season for perennially purchased costumes and accessories, allowing it to maintain higher margins, and which would reduce working capital needs next year if Halloween demand drops in 2020. The ratings takes into account that credit metrics will weaken in 2020 due to the pandemic, and will rebound below our downgrade triggers in 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the anticipated re-opening of Spencer's Gift stores stalls or Halloween demand is significantly below prior year, or if it appears liquidity will be insufficient to support operations. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.0 times or EBIT/interest is below 1.5 times. The outlook could change to stable if mall stores fully reopen and Halloween demand holds up and the company maintains adequate liquidity.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company generates solidly positive Spencer Gifts same store sales and grows the online channel, which would signal a continued ability to generate earnings growth in the Spencer Gifts segment. An upgrade would require earnings stability and continued growth at the Spencer Spirit level, with debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.0 times, and EBIT/interest expense above 2.0 times.

Spencer Spirit IH LLC ("Spencer Spirit") is an intermediate holding company of Spencer Gifts, LLC and Spirit Halloween Superstores LLC. The company operated 677 Spencer's and 1,377 Spirit stores during the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020, and generated revenue of approximately $1 billion. Spencer Spirit is predominantly owned by senior management and employees following the purchase of ACON Investments' equity stake in June 2015.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peggy Holloway

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

