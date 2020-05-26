Moody's revises Spencer Spirit's outlook to negative; affirms B2 CFR

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed Spencer Spirit IH LLC's ("Spencer Spirit")
B2 corporate family rating, B2-PD probability of default
rating, and B2 senior secured rating. The rating outlook
was changed to negative. The change in outlook reflects the longer
than anticipated closure of Spencer Gift's mall based stores and
the likelihood that lingering safety concerns and weak economic conditions
will hurt consumer demand, particularly for the company's
Spirit Halloween segment. The affirmation considers the company's
adequate liquidity position comprised of cash balances and revolver availability
of $250 million between June and October that supports the considerable
working capital needs for the Halloween and holiday seasons.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Spencer Spirit IH LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Spencer Spirit IH LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The non-food retail sector has been one
of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the
weaknesses in Spencer Spirit's credit profile, including its exposure
to some store closures have left it vulnerable to unprecedented operating
disruption. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on the company of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the
broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Spencer Spirit IH LLC's ("Spencer Spirit") (B2 negative) rating
is constrained by COVID-19 mandated store closures of its Spencer
Gifts mall based stores, concern regarding the impact of the pandemic
on the Halloween season for the Spirit Halloween segment, and the
company's exposure to the secular transition to e-commerce in both
segments. The company's very high seasonality with the vast majority
of earnings and cash flow generated in the third quarter also constrains
its credit profile.
The company's credit profile is supported by positive consolidated same
store sales and growing EBITDA along with debt reduction which allowed
it to have moderate leverage prior to the pandemic. The credit
profile is also supported by the diversification in two segments with
Spirit Halloween and Spencer Gifts representing about 53% and 47%
of revenues, respectively. Due to the nature of the Halloween
holiday, Spirit can carry over a significant portion of Halloween
inventory to the next season for perennially purchased costumes and accessories,
allowing it to maintain higher margins, and which would reduce working
capital needs next year if Halloween demand drops in 2020. The
ratings takes into account that credit metrics will weaken in 2020 due
to the pandemic, and will rebound below our downgrade triggers in
2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if the anticipated re-opening of
Spencer's Gift stores stalls or Halloween demand is significantly
below prior year, or if it appears liquidity will be insufficient
to support operations. Quantitatively, the ratings could
be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.0 times or EBIT/interest
is below 1.5 times. The outlook could change to stable if
mall stores fully reopen and Halloween demand holds up and the company
maintains adequate liquidity.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company generates solidly positive
Spencer Gifts same store sales and grows the online channel, which
would signal a continued ability to generate earnings growth in the Spencer
Gifts segment. An upgrade would require earnings stability and
continued growth at the Spencer Spirit level, with debt/EBITDA sustained
below 4.0 times, and EBIT/interest expense above 2.0
times.
Spencer Spirit IH LLC ("Spencer Spirit") is an intermediate holding company
of Spencer Gifts, LLC and Spirit Halloween Superstores LLC.
The company operated 677 Spencer's and 1,377 Spirit stores during
the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020, and generated revenue
of approximately $1 billion. Spencer Spirit is predominantly
owned by senior management and employees following the purchase of ACON
Investments' equity stake in June 2015.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peggy Holloway
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653