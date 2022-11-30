Moody's revises Square Butte Electric Cooperative's outlook to positive from stable

Approximately $37 million of long-term debt affected

New York, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has revised the outlook to positive from stable and has affirmed the Baa1 rating on Square Butte Electric Cooperative's (Square Butte) senior secured mortgage bonds.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Square Butte Electric Cooperative

....Underlying Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

....Gtd Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Square Butte Electric Cooperative

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action largely reflects the improvement in credit quality of Minnkota Power Cooperative, Inc (Minnkota: Baa2 issuer rating/positive), as Moody's revised its Minnkota's rating outlook to positive from stable. Square Butte benefits from its generally low-risk business model as an affiliated cooperative to Minnkota. Square Butte sells power from its only generating facility, the 488- megawatt coal-fired Milton R. Young Unit 2, primarily to Minnkota and Minnesota Power (MP), a division of ALLETE, Inc. (Baa1 issuer rating/stable). All of Square Butte's costs, including debt service, are covered by the purchase and sale agreements among Square Butte, Minnkota, and MP. The offtakers' payment obligations are unconditional unless Square Butte fails to deliver power in a 12-month period. As a result, Square Butte largely benefits from the sound credit quality of its offtakers, particular Minnkota, who currently purchases over 80% of Square Butte's output. Given Minnkota is the primary source of cash flow under the agreements to service Square Butte's senior secured obligations, the linkage between Minnkota and Square Butte's credit profile continue to align.

Square Butte's times interest earned ratio (TIER) and debt service coverage (DSC) for fiscal 2021 were both at 1.3x while its equity to total capitalization was approximately 22.3%, up from 20.2% in the previous year. In fiscal 2021, Square Butte again reported a strong funds from operations (FFO) to debt ratio of 18.2% as the metric has averaged 15.9% for fiscal years 2019-2021 owing in large part to the amortizing nature of Square Butte's debt profile.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the positive pressure of Minnkota as it currently takes 82.4% of the power produced by the Young Unit 2 plant. The positive outlook also incorporates Square's Butte's predictable and very strong cash flow resulting from its current supply contracts with Minnkota and MP, both of whose investment grade credit quality is fundamental to Square Butte's credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Because its revenue and cost structure are fairly aligned with Minnkota's as Minnkota currently takes 82.4% of the Young Unit 2 plant (gradually increasing to 100% by 2026), upward rating pressure would surface if Minnkota's rating were upgraded.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Negative rating pressure would materialize if long-term operating difficulties developed at the Young Unit 2 plant or there is material deterioration of the credit quality of either or both of its current off-takers.

PROFILE

Square Butte Electric Cooperative, based in North Dakota, is an electric cooperative owned by 11 member cooperatives. Square Butte's lone owned generation asset is the Milton R. Young Unit 2, a 488 megawatt nameplate rated, mine-mouth coal-fired generating power station located near Center, North Dakota. The Young Unit 2 plant began commercial operation in 1977. Square Butte has the same member-owners and management as Minnkota. Square Butte currently sells its entire output, on a 50/50 basis, to Minnkota and MP under cost-based long-term power sales agreements through 2026 for MP and 2042 for Minnkota. Effective June 1, 2014, Minnkota began purchasing an additional 22.5275% of the Square Butte output via a purchase power agreement with MP, and increased the additional amount purchased to 28.022% effective January 1, 2015 and remained at this level through 2021. Beginning in 2022, the additional amount purchased will gradually increase until it reaches 100% by 2026 and ultimately run through 2042. Currently, the additional amount purchased by Minnkota is 32.4%.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Electric Generation & Transmission Cooperatives Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/357105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

