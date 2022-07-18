Moody's revises St. Joseph Energy Center's outlook to stable from negative; Ba3 rating affirmed

Approximately $400 million of debt facilities affected

New York, July 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has revised St. Joseph Energy Center, LLC's (SJEC or Project) outlook to stable from negative and affirmed the Ba3 rating on its senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $369 million Term Loan B and $38.9 million of revolving credit facilities.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The change in the St. Joseph Energy Center's outlook to stable from negative reflects our expectation for improved financial performance as stronger energy margins in 2022 and 2023 contribute more excess cash flow than previously forecast" said Gayle Podurgiel, Vice President-Senior Analyst. SJEC is a highly efficient combined cycle gas turbine that runs at a 70-80% capacity factor and is benefiting from the current high power prices in the market. This is driving margin expansion with expectations for credit metrics to continue to improve in 2022 and 2023.

The project's strong energy margins help to mitigate the continued decrease in capacity prices that recently saw PJM Interconnection (Aa2 stable) capacity auction results for 2023/2024 clear at $34.13/MW-day for the broader regional transmission organization (RTO) region. This is a decline from the prior year auction of $50/MW-day that is now in effect for the 2022/2023 auction planning year, which runs from June to May, and a severe compression from the 2021/2022 pricing of $140/MW-day. While the decrease in capacity auction results will constrain the project's cash flow generation, the change in market dynamics largely offsets that concern over the next 12-18 months as projected energy margins are well above our expectations from a year ago.

The Ba3 credit rating continues to reflect the SJEC project's position as a new, highly efficient and competitive combined cycle gas turbine power plant, serving as a baseload unit in PJM. The credit profile remains tempered by the its ongoing merchant exposure, with some nodal basis risk relative to the AEP-Dayton Hub, more expensive fuel relative to other gas sources in the region, as well as a weaker 50% excess cash flow sweep feature relative to its single asset PJM-located peers. SJEC has implemented rolling hedging to manage its merchant exposure.

Credit metrics have strengthened in conjunction with the higher power prices and are now straddling the B / Ba category range under the guidelines outlined in our rating methodology. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, the SJEC produced a debt service coverage ratio of 2x, project cash flow from operations to debt of 9% and debt to EBITDA of 6x. We expect that metrics will improve substantially in 2022 to levels comfortably in the Ba range, with DSCR above 2x, PCFO/debt above 10% and Debt/EBITDA below 6x. This should enable the project to repay debt at a faster rate than we had previously anticipated.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

SJEC's liquidity is adequate, provided by a $7.9 million working capital facility, a $31 million revolving credit facility and supported by a 6-month debt service reserve backed by a L/C. The major maintenance reserve is discretionary.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook considers our view that strong energy margins will continue through the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 and help the project maintain the recent improvement in financial metrics, despite lower capacity prices. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation of a solid operational performance with minimal prolonged forced outages.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• If financial performance improves further such that DSCR exceeds 2.5x and CFO/Debt approximates 15% on a sustained basis

• Significantly stronger capacity auction results in upcoming auctions relative to Moody's assumptions, coupled with continued strong energy margins that lead to cash flow well above current expectations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• If financial performance deteriorates such that DSCR is expected to be below 1.6x and project CFO/Debt is below 8% for a sustain period

• Energy margin compression in late 2023 and 2024 coupled with continued low capacity auction price outcomes for the upcoming auction

PROFILE

SJEC is located in St. Joseph County, Indiana, near the Town of New Carlisle. The project consists of two Siemens SGT6-5000F(5ee) CTGs, two Nooter/Eriksen HRSGs, and one Siemens STG with a nameplate capacity of approximately 709 megawatts. The HRSGs are equipped with duct burners to supplement plant capacity, subject to permit fuel throughput restrictions.

The project achieved substantial completion on April 1, 2018 and final completion on November 28, 2018.

The project's sponsors include two separate funds managed by Ares EIF Management, LLC for 80% of the equity, with Toyota Tsusho America Inc. holding the remaining 20%. Both sponsors have experience in the US power market, in particular through investments in combined cycle power plants.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gayle Podurgiel

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

