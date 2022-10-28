Moody's revises St. Lawrence University's (NY) outlook to negative; assigns A2 to revenue bonds

New York, October 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised St. Lawrence University's (NY) outlook to negative from stable and has assigned an A2 rating to its proposed approximately $59 million Revenue Bonds (St. Lawrence University Project), Series 2022, to be issued through the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency Civic Development Corporation, NY. The fixed-rate bonds have an expected final maturity in 2053. Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed the A2 issuer and revenue bond ratings. The university had total outstanding debt of $96 million at fiscal year-end 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook revision to negative from stable is largely driven by a deeper than forecasted operating deficit in fiscal 2023 due to lower than projected fall 2022 enrollment. While expense reductions and federal support alleviated structural deficits over the past several years, the need to adjust expenses to offset declining revenue will be challenging due to inflationary pressures, the university's small scope of operations, and a high 67% reliance on student charges. While management is developing expense reduction strategies, efforts will have limited impact in fiscal 2023, requiring the use of reserves. Implementation of expense cuts over multi-year period will likely result in weakened performance into fiscal 2024, when debt service increases. Social considerations, notably weak regional demographics, are a key driver of this outlook action. In a shrinking market, the university confronts elevated competition, which will continue to depress pricing flexibility and student-related revenue growth.

Despite these challenges, the A2 issuer rating remains supported by sound financial reserves that provide a runway while management implements enrollment management strategies and ongoing budget adjustment measures. The university's wealth levels provide good coverage of both expenses and pro forma adjusted debt, at 2.9x and 3.1x, respectively, for fiscal 2022. Historically strong EBIDA margins exhibit management's prudent budgeting practices and prior ability to generate strong results amidst a highly challenging student market environment. The university maintains an overall good brand and strategic position despite strong competition. Further, debt levels are moderate, with pro forma debt to revenue of 0.95x, although an extended period of comparatively low capital investment and a rising age of plant indicate some pent up capital needs.

The affirmation of the A2 revenue bond ratings reflect the general obligation characteristics of the pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that challenging operating conditions will result in deficit operations in fiscal 2023 and potentially beyond without material revenue growth or offsetting expense reductions. The inability to improve operating performance as debt service increases could result in a downgrade.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improvement in operating performance

- Material strengthening in brand and strategic positioning, reflected in improved student demand and revenue growth - Substantial growth in wealth and liquidity providing for stronger coverage of debt and expenses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to make progress toward significantly improving operations in fiscal 2024 and beyond on a sustained basis to absorb rising debt service requirements

- Material decline in liquidity - Further weakening in student demand

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are a general obligation of the university. Bondholders also have a security interest in tuition revenue, which consists of tuition and fees charged by the university, and the right to receive this revenue in an amount equal to maximum annual debt service. There are no debt service reserve funds for any of the bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022 bonds will be used to finance about $30 million in various capital projects; refinance all or portion of the Series 2012A; and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

St. Lawrence University is a small liberal arts-focused college, located not far from the Canadian border in upstate New York. In fall 2022, St. Lawrence enrolled 2,155 full-time equivalent students, and it generated approximately $130 million in operating revenue in fiscal 2022.

