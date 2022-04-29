Moody's revises St. Lawrence University's (NY) outlook to stable; affirms A2 issuer and revenue ratings

New York, April 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised St. Lawrence University's (NY) outlook to stable from negative and affirmed its A2 issuer and revenue bond ratings. The university had total debt outstanding of $99 million at fiscal end 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook revision to stable from negative for St. Lawrence University is largely driven by its improved wealth and liquidity, expectations of generally stable student demand, and ongoing measures to align expenses with fluctuating revenue. Management's credibility has strengthened with a track record of three consecutive years of EBIDA margins in the 13-16% range even with pressures from the pandemic and a highly competitive student market. This is a governance consideration under Moody's ESG methodology and a key driver of this rating action. The ability to sustain fiscal balance will be largely determined by the success in gaining market traction with various strategies intended to strengthen student demand and maintain current enrollment levels.

The A2 rating is supported by growing financial reserves that provide a runway while management implements new programs and enrollment management strategies and budget adjustment measures under its five-year financial plan. Boosted by sound investment returns, federal relief funds, and a successful comprehensive fundraising campaign, total cash and investments increased to $425 million for fiscal 2021 with unrestricted monthly liquidity covering a strong 333 monthly days cash on hand. The university maintains an overall very good brand and strategic position despite strong competition, supporting reasonableness around proposed enrollment strategies. Further, debt levels are moderate, with debt to revenue of 0.83x, although an extended period of comparatively low capital investment and a rising age of plant indicate some pent up capital needs.

The affirmation of the A2 revenue bond ratings reflect the general obligation characteristics of the pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the university will adjust budgets to sustain above 1.5x debt service coverage. It also incorporates Moody's expectations of generally stable enrollment and liquidity with manageable borrowing to fund capital needs. .

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material strengthening in brand and strategic positioning, reflected in improved student demand and revenue growth

- Substantial growth in wealth and liquidity providing for stronger coverage of debt and expenses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to maintain enrollment at targeted levels, with growth in student generated revenues

- Sustained deterioration of operating performance - Material additional borrowing beyond the $25 million without commensurate growth in financial reserves

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are a general obligation of the university. Bondholders also have a security interest in tuition revenue, which consists of tuition and fees charged by the university, and the right to receive this revenue in an amount equal to maximum annual debt service. There are no debt service reserve funds for any of the bonds.

PROFILE

St. Lawrence University is a small liberal arts-focused college, located not far from the Canadian border in Upstate New York. In fall 2021, St. Lawrence enrolled 2,254 FTE and generated approximately $119 million in operating revenue in fiscal 2021.

