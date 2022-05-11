Moody's revises State Highway 249 System, TX's outlook to positive; affirms the Baa3 rating

Affects $261.2 million fixed rate, first tier revenue bonds

New York, May 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook of State Highway 249 System to positive from stable. Concurrently Moody's affirmed the Baa3 on the Texas Transportation Commission's (TTC) $236.5 million State Highway 249 System First Tier Toll Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A and $12.8 million State Highway 249 System First Tier Toll Revenue Bonds, Taxable Series 2019B.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating reflects strong support from Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for both initial construction costs and ongoing maintenance and ample liquidity to withstand a slow ramp-up period, which is less necessary now that the facility is open and performing well above management and Moody's expectations. The SH 249 project will benefit from a debt service reserve fund sized at 10% of par of the lesser of three IRS test , a contribution of $12.0 million from Montgomery County, and a $10 million initial funding of the rate stabilization fund that provides for the facility to survive a stress scenario of 60% below the consultant's original forecast and still pay debt service through 2037. The facility also benefits from structural support from TxDOT, which will pay for all operations and maintenance expenses until the rate stabilization fund has reached a level of $30 million and thereafter may only be reimbursed after all debt service is paid. In the longer term, the bonds benefit from full ownership by the TTC that allows for flexibility in the event that the facility significantly underperforms initial forecasts or growth slows.

The rating also considers the relatively weak fundamentals of the toll road. The portion of the facility pledged to the bonds will be a green field facility between two existing roadways in the outer reaches of the Houston-area suburbs. While the area has been growing, the traffic forecast relies on continued strong growth and diversion from existing non-tolled facilities. Additionally, tolls inclusive of the portion tolled by Montgomery and Harris counties results in high rates that could limit the attractiveness of the road. The rating also negatively considers the open flow of funds that allows for transfers for any lawful purpose of all remaining revenues after the debt service and rate stabilization fund is fully funded to TxDOT.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the well above-expected revenue collection on the roadway in the first three quarters of full operations, which will result in higher DSCR during the ramp-up phase and a quicker funding of the RSF to the full amount.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued revenue collection above the original consultant's forecast throughout ramp-up

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- DSCR below 1.25x

- Failure of TxDOT to support operations of the facility- Additional debt to expand the facility that significantly weakens DSCR, however no debt is current anticipated

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a first tier lien on gross revenues of the system, a rate stabilization fund initially funded by bond proceeds at $10 million, and debt service reserve fund sized at $25.0 million of bond proceeds, which is well in excess of annual debt service requirements for the initial years of the project. Bondholders benefit from a rate covenant that requires rates to be set to produce 1.4x debt service coverage on first tier bonds, 1.1x times on first and second tier bonds, and 1.0x on all obligations. Bondholders are also protected by an additional bonds test that allows additional first tier bonds only if the rate covenant has been met for the preceding period and debt service coverage ratio is project to be above 1.4x on first tier bonds, 1.3x on first and second tier bonds, and 1.1x on all obligations.

PROFILE

The SH 249 Project is Segment 1 of a new 26 mile highway being undertaken by the TTC in the counties of Montgomery and Grimes, north of Houston, TX. Toll revenue comes from Segment 1, a 15 mile section of 4 lane, limited access highway with limited frontage roads. The SH 249 System provides a more direct route to College Station with future developments to continue extending further out from the central Houston region.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

