Moody's revises Suffolk University's (MA) outlook to negative; affirms Baa2

New York, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised Suffolk University's (MA) outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its Baa2 issuer and revenue bond ratings. The university had total adjusted debt of $409 million in fiscal 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook revision for Suffolk University to negative from stable is largely driven by the operating performance headwinds that will persist through at least fiscal 2023 partly due to the challenging revenue conditions and continuing use of supplemental endowment draws to finance the implementation of strategic plan initiatives. Thin debt service coverage at around or potentially below 1x in fiscal 2023 will leave limited excess resources to support reinvestment or financial reserve growth. While the introduction of various market strengthening measures yielded positive enrollment outcomes in the entering freshman class following the downturn in student demand during the pandemic, the highly competitive northeast conditions and challenging regional demographics will continue to weigh on pricing flexibility and revenue growth. The university's ability to execute its articulated strategy of sustainably restoring earned revenue growth, controlling expenses, and gradually eliminating reliance on supplemental endowment draws that are supporting key strategic investments will impact the trajectory of its credit quality.

The affirmation of Suffolk University's Baa2 issuer rating incorporates its good brand and strategic positioning as a private university with a favorable urban location and solid enrollment diversity. Substantial nominal wealth and a strong unrestricted liquidity position provide for good financial flexibility and capacity to absorb near-term operating deficits. While financial leverage remains elevated, the conservative, all fixed rate and amortizing debt structure introduces minimal credit risk. Despite the challenging revenue conditions, the university's sound financial management, significant economies of scale, and relatively flexible expense structure support prospects for restoring budgetary balance over time. With a healthy age of plant, management reports no additional debt plans and will temper capital spending over the next two to three years, which will aid in the preservation of cash. Credit quality also incorporates the university's extensive marketable real estate holdings in downtown Boston.

The affirmation of the Baa2 rating on the outstanding revenue bonds is based on the issuer rating and the general obligation characteristics of the debt without the benefit of additional collateral.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that continuing operating deficits will lead to weak debt affordability from cash flow and stagnant financial reserve growth. The negative outlook also highlights the difficulties in sustaining net student revenue growth given the ongoing student market pressures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant improvement in brand and strategic positioning, reflected in improvements to student demand, revenue growth, and philanthropy

-Substantial increase in financial reserves leading to strengthened coverage of adjusted debt and operating expenses

-Material improvement in operating performance and debt affordability on a sustained basis

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Failure to strengthen operating performance in fiscal 2024 and make steady progress towards restoring 1.25x debt service coverage on a sustained basis thereafter

-Inability to sustainably grow net student revenue

-Material increase in financial leverage or erosion in unrestricted liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are general obligations of Suffolk and on parity, with a secured interest in university tuition receipts and tuition receivables. The bonds have a negative mortgage pledge and are not subject to any financial covenants.

PROFILE

Suffolk University is an urban private university located in downtown Boston, MA that was originally established in 1906. It offers a diverse mix of undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree programs including a law school. The university enrolled 6,306 full-time equivalent students in fall 2022 and generated Moody's adjusted operating revenue of $222 million in fiscal 2022.

