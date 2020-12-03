Moody's revises Temple University Health System, PA's outlook to stable; Ba1 affirmed

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Ba1 assigned to Temple University Health System, PA's outstanding debt. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative. The action affects $448 million of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the Ba1 and revision of the outlook to stable acknowledges Temple University Health System's (TUHS) successful onboarding of new leadership and more clearly articulated strategic direction in unison with Temple University (TU), governance considerations under Moody's ESG classifications. Strengthened governance along with the solid recovery from pandemic related disruptions are expected to translate into the durability of adequate financial performance and maintenance of balance sheet resources. That said, TUHS' credit profile will continue to reflect its position as an essential safety net provider for the City of Philadelphia with still modest margins, which will remain above pre-pandemic levels but likely soften from FY 2020, and adequate balance sheet and debt service coverage metrics. TUHS will continue to receive substantial special funding support from the Commonwealth that will be integral to maintaining adequate cashflow. Additionally, the Commonwealth funding and well above average exposure to Medicaid remain at risk to cutbacks. A manageable pension obligation and an all fixed rate debt structure will lower the risk of unexpected demands on liquidity, however, considerable capital needs will require a greater level of annual spend to address a high and rising age of plant and will weigh on balance sheet measures. Although TUHS' recovery from the suspension of elective services is ongoing and volumes have substantially returned to pre-COVID levels, there remains uncertainty regarding sustainability especially in light of a resurgence and acceleration in site of care shifts.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to stable from negative reflects expectations that TUHS will demonstrate adequate margins in FY 2021, yet more modest than margins in FY 2020, as strengthened governance remains focused on controlling costs and increasing patient revenue while effectively managing the pandemic. The outlook also assumes that TU will continue to demonstrate decisive action and strong stewardship as TUHS pursues various strategic initiatives including the potential divestiture of its ownership interest in Health Partners Plans, Inc.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Operating margins which are demonstrably stronger then pre-pandemic levels and show durability

- Substantial growth of balance sheet cushion relative to debt, operations and liquidity covenant

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained weakening of operating cashflow margin or notable cuts to supplemental funding that are not readily absorbed

- Marked decline in absolute cash and investments or relative measures of liquidity

- Narrowing of headroom to covenants

- Increase in financial leverage

- Adverse change in relationship with TU

LEGAL SECURITY

The obligated group consists of Temple University Hospital, Inc. (TUH), TUHS, the Fox Chase Entities, Temple Health System Transport Team, Inc. and Temple Physicians, Inc. Each member of the obligated group is jointly and severally liable for all obligations issued under or secured by the Loan and Trust Agreement. The Bonds are secured on parity basis with the obligations currently outstanding issued under the Loan and Trust Agreement. As security for the obligated group's obligations under the Loan and Trust Agreement, each member of the obligated group has pledged its respective gross receipts. The Bonds are also secured by mortgages on certain real property of certain members of the obligated group.

PROFILE

TUHS is a $2.0 billion academic health system anchored in northern Philadelphia. Temple University owns TUHS. The Health System consists of TUH-Main Campus; TUH-Episcopal Campus; TUH-Northeastern Campus; Fox Chase Cancer Center, an NCI designated comprehensive cancer center; and TUH-Jeanes campus, a community-based hospital offering medical, surgical and emergency services. TUHS also has a network of specialty and primary-care physician practices. TUHS is the academic medical center for the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at TU.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Beth Wexler

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lisa Martin

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

