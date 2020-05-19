Moody's revises Texas Southern University's (TX) outlook to stable from positive; affirms Baa3

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 ratings for Texas Southern University's (TSU) revenue financing system bonds. The rating action affects approximately $91.4 million of debt issued through the Texas Public Finance Authority (TPFA). The outlook is revised to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook revision to stable reflects TSU's reduced prospects for upward credit momentum as the university deals with impacts from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak during another period of management turnover. The current credit environment will likely limit the university's ability to materially build unrestricted reserves, a factor that underpinned TSU's positive trajectory. Further, the university has a history of governing board and management turnover with volatility of enrollment and financial results, undermining the university's management credibility and track record, key elements of our governance assessment in our ESG framework. Governance effectiveness is particularly critical during a turbulent credit environment.

The affirmation of the Baa3 incorporates TSU's demonstrated willingness over the past two years to take actions to adjust expenses relative to revenue volatility coupled with stable operating and capital support from the Aaa-rated State of Texas. The university receives debt service reimbursement from the state for half of annual debt service partially mitigating high leverage and fiscal 2020 receipt of significant federal CARES Act funding will provide near term operational support. The affirmation also takes into account TSU's role as a moderately large historically black university located in the highly competitive, but economically strong Houston metropolitan area. Strengthened operating performance over the fiscal 2017-19 period, despite declining enrollment, stemmed from heightened expense controls and provided strong growth in wealth and available reserves. Improved reserves will provide some financial flexibility as the university contends with operating responses to the coronavirus pandemic. Considerable revenue reliance on a price sensitive student body and very modest donor support will continue to limit revenue diversity as well as prospects for revenue growth.

We regard the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework given substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus situation has created dislocation across industries and geographies and triggered urgent challenges for many businesses and organizations to address. Social distancing measures and other restrictions designed to curb the spread of the virus are exacting tremendous economic costs. The prospects and path of economic recovery for the second half of the year and beyond depend on factors including when and at what pace lockdown measures will ease and to what extent fiscal and monetary policy measures are available to assist businesses and organizations. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TSU will continue to be solidly supported by the state for both operations and capital funding, and further incorporates TSU's willingness to take actions to adjust expenses relative to revenue volatility under Moody's base case macroeconomic scenario, with cash flow from operations exceeding debt service.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material liquidity and reserve improvement, providing a stronger cushion relative to debt and operations

- Sustained stability of governance and management, enhancing management credibility and policy effectiveness

- Strengthened market profile, highlighted by sustained growth of net tuition revenue

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Escalation of downside risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic and associated global macroeconomic instability

- Insufficient debt service coverage from operations

- Disruption or downturn in state financial support

- Material or sustained erosion of unrestricted liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The Revenue Financing System debt is secured by a broad pledge of revenue, including tuition, fees, and auxiliary revenue, and certain unappropriated funds and reserve balances. The pledge excludes state appropriations and other restricted funds. Pledged Revenues in fiscal 2019 totaled $95.8 million, providing 4.7x times coverage of pro forma debt maximum annual debt service (MADS).

Both the Series 2013 and 2016 bonds are secured by separate surety bonds from Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM) for their respective debt service reserves and the Series 2011 bonds are secured by a cash-funded debt service reserve fund.

Roughly half the university's debt receives debt service reimbursement through state appropriations, although there is no legal pledge of this funding. TSU received $8.4 million in debt service reimbursement from the State of Texas in fiscal 2019.

The Series A 2011-4 and Series A 2012-10 fixed rate bonds financed through the Department of Education are on parity with the Revenue Financing System debt. The Loan Agreements for both series contain a rate covenant which requires net Pledged Revenues to provide a minimum of 150% of maximum annual debt service. As of the most recent reporting date, August 31, 2019, the university was in compliance with the financial covenant. The coverage of 4.7x provided good headroom for covenant compliance.

Failure to maintain minimum debt service coverage could be deemed a default. If TSU fails to meet the rate covenant, it is required to establish and maintain a Liquidity Reserve Account to be funded with annual deposits of $200,000 from Pledged Revenues until the account reaches $1 million. The Liquidity Reserve Account may be used to fund debt service on the two series, operating deficits, or extraordinary capital expenditures.

PROFILE

Texas Southern University is a moderate sized urban, historically black university located in Houston. TSU was established in 1947 and currently has 11 colleges and schools, including the College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences and the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, among others. In fiscal 2019, the university recorded operating revenues of $209 million and enrolled 8,155 full-time equivalent (FTE) students in fall 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

