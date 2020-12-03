Moody's revises The New School's (NY) outlook to negative; affirms A3

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised The New School, NY's outlook to negative from stable and affirmed the A3 rating on approximately $538 million of rated debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to negative reflects the potential near-term financial impacts in fiscal 2021 caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A 12.5% full-time equivalent (FTE) enrollment decline combined with a marked loss of occupancy in student housing in Fall 2020 will lead to a material revenue decline in the year. While university management has taken swift action to mitigate the decline through many expense reduction strategies, operating results will be weak and may require a significant use of university liquidity. Favorably, the university has built up its unrestricted liquidity over the last decade and can fund a temporary deficit and maintain substantial liquidity. However, uncertainties remain with respect to Spring 2021 enrollment and the lasting impact of the pandemic. International students make up over one-third of total enrollment in the typical academic year, but as around 15% of international students deferred enrollment in the fall semester, that move created a more challenging fiscal 2021 tuition revenue decline. We consider the pandemic to be a social risk under our ESG framework due to its implications for health and safety.

The A3 rating reflects The New School's strengthening brand as enrollment has exhibited steady growth and geographic diversity, growing net tuition per student and a manageable tuition discount rate. Solid growth in net tuition revenue supported good overall revenue growth and contributed to operating surpluses prior to the pandemic. A significant amount of capital investment over the last decade has transformed the campus by consolidating it to a more central location in Manhattan. It's prime location places high market value on the university's real estate holdings. Capital spending has slowed and, combined with real estate sales over the years, has helped bolster the university's financial reserves and liquidity. Additionally incorporated into the rating is highly competitive student market. The New School has capitalized on its urban location, drawing students nationally and globally for its highly selective design school that accounts for approximately one-half of total enrollment.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our expectations that the enrollment decline will have a material impact on financial operations and reserves, and that an inability to reverse the enrollment decline in fiscal 2022 could lead to sustained fiscal impairment and balance sheet erosion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant reduction in leverage

- Steady revenue and cash and investments growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Longer term impairment to market position evidenced by inability to recover enrollment losses in fiscal 2022

- Larger than anticipated decline in unrestricted liquidity

- Sustained weakening of operating performance

- Material weakening of leverage profile either through an increase in debt or decline in financial resources

LEGAL SECURITY

All debt is a general obligation of the university and secured by Pledged Revenues, which consists primarily of tuition and fees. The Series 2011 and 2015 bonds are additionally secured by mortgages on certain properties while the Series 2016 bonds are not. The A3 rating incorporates the lack of a mortgage pledge on the Series 2016 bonds, and is based on the university's fundamental credit quality, incorporating its historically healthy cash flow and levels of reserves.

PROFILE

The New School, located in Manhattan, is anchored by its highly selective design program. Highly dependent on revenue generated from its 9,500 students in Fall 2020, the university's revenue base was $435 million in fiscal 2020. As of June 30, 2020, the university had $438 million in total cash and investments.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

