Moody's revises The New School's (NY) outlook to stable; affirms and assigns A3 to revenue bonds

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised The New School's (NY) outlook to stable from negative and assigned A3 ratings to the proposed approximately $147 million The New School Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Tax-Exempt) and $10 million The New School Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B (Federally Taxable). Both Series' will be issued through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York with final maturity in 2052. At this time we have also affirmed the A3 issuer and outstanding revenue bond ratings. As of June 30, 2021 the university had approximately $548 million of total debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to stable reflects the manageable pandemic-driven financial impacts to the university to date as well as rebounding student demand. Enrollment grew a notable 17% for fall 2021, and is now at record levels. After The New School (TNS) suffered a significant 13% FTE enrollment decline in fall 2020 that contributed to a 24% operating revenue decline, management took swift action to reduce expenses, shore up its liquidity and transition to online delivery where possible. These actions are reflective of its very good financial strategy and risk management practices, a key governance consideration under our ESG framework, and a driver of the outlook revision. Further, with the help of solid investment returns and pandemic relief funds, cash and investments increased in fiscal 2021 rather than an originally forecast reduction, and liquidity has held.

The affirmation of the A3 issuer rating additionally reflects The New School's very good brand and strategic positioning with high demand programs and desirable location that helped foster an enrollment rebound in fall 2021. Fiscal 2021 aside, net tuition revenue growth has been solid growth, supporting good overall revenue growth and contributed to operating surpluses prior to the pandemic. A significant amount of capital investment over the last decade has transformed the campus by consolidating it to a more central location in Manhattan. It's prime location places high market value on the university's growing real estate holdings. Capital spending has slowed and, combined with real estate sales over the years, has helped bolster the university's financial reserves and liquidity.

Offsetting considerations include a highly competitive student market and very high financial leverage. From a total adjusted debt perspective, the proposed transaction will not lead to an increase in leverage as it converts leased space to owned space, but the university has very limited additional debt capacity at its current rating.

Assignment and affirmation of the A3 revenue bond ratings incorporates the general obligation nature of the payment obligation and the A3 issuer rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that EBIDA margins going forward, including fiscal 2022, will be above 10% with gradual strengthening as the university effectively aligns revenue and expenses. It also incorporates no deterioration of unrestricted liquidity and overall wealth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant reduction in leverage

- Sustained growth in EBIDA margins to comfortably absorb rising debt service obligations

- Steady revenue and cash and investments growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weaker than projected fiscal 2022 operating performance

- Inability to sustain EBIDA margins of at least 10%

- Weakening of unrestricted liquidity and overall wealth levels

- Material weakening of leverage profile either through increase in debt or decline in financial resources

LEGAL SECURITY

All debt, including the proposed Series 2022 bonds, is a general obligation of the university and secured by Pledged Revenues, which consists primarily of tuition and fees. The Series 2011 and 2015 bonds are additionally secured by mortgages on certain properties while the Series 2016 and the proposed Series 2022 bonds are not. The A3 rating incorporates the lack of a mortgage pledge on the Series 2016 and 2022 bonds, and is based on the university's fundamental credit quality, incorporating its historically healthy cash flow and levels of reserves.

USE OF PROCEEDS

A portion of the proceeds of the Series 2022A & B Bonds will be used to finance the costs of the acquisition, renovation, and equipping of a 12-story building located at 318 East 15th Street New York, NY, to provide residential living space for the university's students. A portion of the proceeds of the Series 2022A Bonds will be used, with other available funds, for the payment of the outstanding Series 2011 Bonds.

PROFILE

The New School, located in Manhattan, is anchored by its highly selective design program. The university is highly dependent on revenue generated from its 10,168 FTE enrolled students in fall 2021. The New School generated $330 million of revenue in fiscal 2021, but is projected to be greater than $450 million in fiscal 2022 as students return to campus. As of June 30, 2021, the university had $493 million in total cash and investments.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Osborn

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Stamford Plaza

263 Tresser Boulevard

Stamford 06901

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Florence Zeman

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

