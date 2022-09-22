Moody's revises The New York and Presbyterian Hospital's outlook to stable; Aa2 affirmed

New York, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed The New York and Presbyterian Hospital's (NYPH) Aa2 bond and issuer ratings. Simultaneously, we revised the outlook to stable from negative. The system had $3.9 billion in debt at FYE 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Aa2 reflects Moody's expectations that NYPH will sustain very good and close to pre-pandemic margins achieved in 2021 and year-to-date 2022 and strong liquidity, both of which will drive continued improvement in leverage metrics. Margins will be supported by good volume recovery, particularly at the flagship Manhattan locations, benefits from programmatic and facilities investments, and FEMA grants to compensate NYPH for the severe impact of the pandemic in the NYC area. The system's brand and academic affiliations, with two premier medical schools, strong centralized management and data driven planning abilities, and completion of a system-wide IT platform will underpin strategies to grow revenue and reduce costs. We expect liquidity will remain strong as cashflow and exceptional philanthropy will support manageable capital spending, following the completion of several large projects over the last few years. Maintenance of margins and liquidity, along with the possibility of paying down the last Federal Housing Administration (FHA) insured debt next year, will allow the system to continue to deleverage. The Aa2 incorporates industry-related challenges impacting labor costs, which NYPH is managing but will remain above pre-pandemic levels for some time. Margins will also be weighed down by prolonged losses in the Brooklyn market from NYPH's significant investments in service lines and medical staff and a comparatively slower recovery from the pandemic. The system will continue to see competition in most markets from other large healthcare systems.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook revision to stable from negative reflects Moody's expectations that NYPH will maintain significantly improved margins and strong liquidity, which will translate into better leverage metrics. The outlook anticipates no incremental material debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material enterprise growth and/or geographic diversification

- Sustained reduction in leverage and improvement in balance sheet and operating leverage metrics - Multi-year improvement in operating cashflow margins

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Multi-year decline in margins from current levels

- Material reduction in liquidity - Meaningful increase in leverage or debt structure risks - Merger or acquisition that is dilutive to balance sheet or operating measures

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are a general, unsecured obligation of the Obligated Group, which solely includes NYPH. Over time, subject to required lender and regulatory approvals, certain other entities including regional and member hospitals, could join the obligated group. At December 31, 2021, NYPH had $392 million of debt insured by FHA, which is secured by first lien mortgages on the NYPH Weill Cornell campus, a security interest in equipment and a revenue pledge of NYPH. NYPH enjoys a preferred status with FHA, which as long as it meets and maintains certain financial tests, allows for less restrictive financial and operating covenants. While FHA's documents allow for control over assets and certain business decisions, the contractual and effective subordination of the unsecured bondholders has been significantly reduced because of the reduction in FHA debt relative to total debt and release of certain properties under the mortgages.

PROFILE

The New York and Presbyterian Hospital operates at seven campuses in Manhattan and Westchester County, New York. NYPH serves as the academic and quaternary care hub of a network of health care providers which includes 10 acute care hospital facilities, as well as long-term care facilities and ambulatory sites, located in New York. NYPH is the primary clinical teaching facility for two of the country's leading medical colleges: The Joan and Sanford I. Weill Medical College of Cornell University and the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons. NYPH has several affiliated entities that support the Hospital through fundraising and real estate holdings, the most significant of which is New York-Presbyterian Fund, Inc. ("Fund, Inc."), which solicits, receives, invests and administers philanthropic funds for NYPH, and other healthcare related charitable organizations approved by the board of directors of Fund, Inc.

