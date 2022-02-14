Moody's revises ThedaCare, Inc.'s (WI) outlook to stable; affirms A1

New York, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed ThedaCare, Inc.'s (WI) A1 revenue bond rating. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative. There is approximately $330 million of debt outstanding.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the A1 acknowledges an improvement in operating performance which, along with strong investment returns, has allowed for meaningful strengthening of liquidity. We expect profitability margins will remain solid although some moderation may occur in fiscal 2022 as the pandemic continues to drive increased labor expense. We expect capital spending to be supported by operating cash flow which will allow for maintenance of a strong liquidity position. Ongoing investments in plant and development of outpatient access points, the physician network and continued development of its joint venture health plan, should lend to good demand trends and maintenance of a leading market position. That said, service area competition is increasing with the presence of large sized health system's. Other challenges include the modest size of each of the system's core operating entities, and an above average investment allocation to hedge funds and equities.
RATING OUTLOOK
Revision of the outlook to stable reflects demonstrated improvement in overall financial performance, and assumes maintenance of solid profitability margins and strong liquidity which will support ongoing capital needs.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Substantial enterprise growth and development of competitive advantage
- Multi-year trend of materially strengthened profitability margins
- Improved debt coverage ratios
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sustained decline in operating performance or material deterioration of liquidity metrics
- Meaningful shifts in market dynamics that leads to significant market share loss
- Significant increase in leverage without a commensurate increase in cash flow
LEGAL SECURITY
The Bonds enjoy a joint and several guarantee of the Obligated Group and are secured by a pledge of gross revenues. The Corporation, ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah, Inc. (TCN); ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton, Inc. (TCA); ThedaCare Medical Center-New London, Inc. (TCNL); ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca, Inc. (TCW); ThedaCare Medical Center-Shawano, Inc. (TCS); ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin, Inc. (TCB); and ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, Inc. (TCWR) are members of the Obligated Group.
PROFILE
ThedaCare, Inc and Affiliates provides care to residents of the Fox Valley area in Wisconsin. The system is comprised of seven hospitals including, ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah (TCN); ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton (TCA); ThedaCare Medical Center-New London (TCNL); ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca (TCW); ThedaCare Medical Center-Shawano (TCS); ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin (TCB); and ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose (TCWR). Besides the hospitals, ThedaCare maintains the ThedaCare Family of Foundations. Additionally, ThedaCare operates various physician clinics, an outpatient mental health service, an occupational medicine clinic, counseling and training services, a retirement living center, a skilled nursing facility, and home health services.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Rita Strauss
Lead Analyst
PF Healthcare
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Susan Fitzgerald
Additional Contact
Higher Education
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653