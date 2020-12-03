Moody's revises Thomas Jefferson University's (PA) outlook to stable from negative; A2 affirmed

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service affirmed Thomas Jefferson University's (TJU) (PA) A2 rating on outstanding bonds and revised the outlook to stable from negative. The action affects approximately $1.7 billion of debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 affirmation and outlook revision to stable anticipate that Thomas Jefferson University's demonstrated ability to execute strategies through a centralized management model, leading and growing market position as a $5 billion enterprise, and adequate liquidity will allow for margin improvement while managing through the pandemic. Additionally, a slowdown in the pace of significant transactions and reprioritization of investments will reduce execution risk and preserve balance sheet strength. A governance consideration under Moody's ESG classification, TJU's proven ability to decisively execute integration strategies, centralized structure, and data-driven analytical approach to financial planning will drive financial and volume recovery from the pandemic. The system's increasing focus on innovation in the clinical and academic enterprises will further elevate its brand and leading market position and provide growth and commercialization opportunities. While liquidity will decline as TJU repays the Medicare advance, it will remain adequate for the rating category, in part due to the availability of prior bond proceeds for capital and strong fundraising prospects. The material impact of the pandemic will likely drive weak margins and high operating leverage for at least a year. During this period, headroom to covenants under bank agreements will be somewhat narrow, although renegotiated terms will reduce the risk of breach. Improvement in leverage metrics may slow due to the potential for new debt in 2-3 years to fund a large specialty ambulatory care pavilion.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expected margin improvement over the next two years from volume recovery and significant cost reduction or revenue initiatives. The outlook expects the maintenance of adequate liquidity, around the target of 185 days, after Medicare advance repayment. The outlook also assumes $170 million of bank draws will be repaid within a year, there will be no material new debt until mid-calendar year 2022, and growth transactions will slow from the previous rapid pace.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained organic growth in operating cashflow margins

- Improved leverage metrics, including consideration for financing growth strategies

- Growth in liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to progressively improve margins and reach pre-COVID levels within two years

- Increase in leverage and meaningful weakening of debt metrics

- Dilutive growth strategies, acquisitions or mergers

- Sustained lower liquidity than target of 185 days cash on hand

LEGAL SECURITY

Security for the bonds is a gross revenue pledge of the obligated group. The obligated group is comprised of virtually all TJU entities. Obligated group members are TJU, TJUH System, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Inc., Jefferson University Physicians, Abington Health, Abington Memorial Hospital, Abington Health Foundation, Lansdale Hospital, Aria Health System, Aria Health, Philadelphia University, Kennedy Health System, Inc., Kennedy Health Facilities, Inc., Kennedy University Hospitals, Inc., Kennedy Medical Group and Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

PROFILE

TJU owns and operates academic facilities, research facilities, acute care hospitals and other health care facilities in the Greater Philadelphia region and New Jersey. The clinical operation includes 11 acute care hospitals, two specialty surgical hospitals, a specialty medical rehabilitation hospital, one long-term care facility, a large outpatient network in two states, and close to 2,000 employed physicians. The academic operation includes ten colleges, one school and one institute, located primarily on two campuses.

