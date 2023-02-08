Moody's revises Thrive Pet Healthcare's outlook to negative, ratings affirmed at B3

New York, February 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") revised Thrive Pet Healthcare's ("Thrive") outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Thrive's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and B2 rating on the senior secured credit facilities.

The revision of the outlook to negative reflects labor cost headwinds that have driven a significant EBITDA margin decline in 2022 (500 basis point decline in the YTD period ending 9/30/22). While labor pressure has been ubiquitous across the veterinary services industry in 2022, Thrive's operating margins have been disproportionately impacted relative to peers due to recent changes in its cost structure (such as the implementation of a universal minimum wage), as well as exposure to emergency room facilities. At the same time, Thrive's leverage has risen to over 9x and the company has experienced a free cash flow deficit in recent quarters as fixed charges have risen. That said, Moody's believes the company's good liquidity position affords it the opportunity to improve operational efficiency over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects the company will continue to pursue pricing actions, while simultaneously enacting cost saving measures to improve profitability over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's affirmation of the B3 CFR primarily reflects Thrive's good liquidity. As of 9/30/22, the company had over $480 million of internal liquidity available to absorb near-term projected free cash flow deficits, with no funded debt maturities until 2027.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Thrive Pet Healthcare

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Thrive Pet Healthcare

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Thrive Pet Healthcare's ("Thrive") credit profile broadly reflects its very high pro forma debt-to EBITDA at over 9 times (on Moody's adjusted basis) as of September 30, 2022. In 2022, Thrive has been materially impacted by headwinds related to labor inflation and availability, lowering its EBITDA margin to 13.4% in the year-to-date period ending 9/30/22 (down 500 basis points year-over-year). The credit profile is also constrained by event and financial policy risks. While Thrive has slowed acquisition activity in the near-term as it focuses on organic initiatives, Moody's expects that the company will maintain an aggressive acquisition strategy under private equity ownership longer-term.

Thrive's credit profile benefits from its good liquidity. As of 9/30/22, Thrive had $274 million of cash, $128 million in marketable securities, and an $80 million revolving credit facility that is currently undrawn. While Moody's expects that the company will continue to experience a free cash flow deficit over at least the next few quarters, Moody's projects that Thrive will be able to comfortably absorb the shortfall with the aforementioned sources. Thrive's credit profile is also supported by strong recurring revenue in the favorable animal health end-market, good diversification by geography and facility type, as well as a proven ability to successfully integrate acquisitions.

Thrive's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4). The score reflects highly negative exposure to governance risks (G-4), driven by aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership, as well as the company's inconsistent performance track record. The score also reflects highly negative exposure to social risks (S-4), primarily due to human capital, as Thrive is reliant upon a highly specialized workforce that exposes the company to elevated risks from labor supply and/or inflationary pressures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to improve profitability and earnings over the next 12-18 months, driving a sustained free cash flow deficit and weakening of the company's overall liquidity profile (including a material reduction in the company's cash balance). If EBITA-to-interest falls below one times on a sustained basis, it would also put downward pressure on the company's ratings.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company delivers sustained revenue and earnings growth and remains successful in integrating acquisitions. Moderation of financial policies, partially evidenced by debt/EBITDA trending below 6.5 times, and sustained positive free cash flow could also support an upgrade.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Thrive Pet Healthcare is a national veterinary hospital consolidator, offering a full range of medical products and services. The company operates general, specialty and emergency practice facilities. It also operates a membership organization for veterinary practice owners, Veterinary Growth Partners (VGP), which supports over 6,000 affiliated and unaffiliated member hospitals, throughout the United Sates. The company generated revenues of over $1.2 billion for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. Thrive is majority owned by private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

