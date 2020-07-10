Moody's revises Tingyi's rating outlook to positive

Hong Kong, July 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding
Corp.'s (Tingyi) Baa1 issuer rating, and has revised
the rating outlook to positive from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The positive outlook reflects Tingyi's prudent financial
policy, which has helped it achieve a robust financial profile featuring
low leverage, strong liquidity and net cash position, despite
the currently challenging operating conditions. We expect Tingyi
will maintain its strong financial profile over the next 2-3 years,"
says Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
Tingyi's leverage improved to 1.6x at the end of 2019 from
2.0x at the end of 2017. Moody's expects the company
will continue to deleverage to 1.3x-1.5x over the
next 1-2 years. The company's low leverage,
coupled with its solid net cash position and strong liquidity, position
Tingyi at the strong end of the Baa1 rating category.
Tingyi's improving debt leverage is attributable to its stable cash
flow generation and a decrease in debt on the back of its prudent financial
management. Tingyi's total adjusted debt fell to RMB13.0
billion at 31 December 2019 from RMB15.7 billion in 2017.
The company's adjusted EBITDA remained stable around RMB7.7-8.3
billion over the same period.
Tingyi has a track record of maintaining a stable financial profile despite
market volatility. It generated positive free cash flow in the
range of RMB3.8-5.2 billion from 2017 to 2019,
and has consistently increased its net cash position since 2018.
Moody's expects the company's net cash balance to increase
further to RMB6.3 billion in 2021 from RMB4.4 billion at
31 December 2019.
"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Tingyi will maintain
its steady operating and financial performance, despite the impact
of the coronavirus outbreak and slowing economic growth," adds Wang.
Tingyi's well-established "Master Kong" brand,
the strong market positions of its core business segments and extensive
distribution network will help support a strong financial profile.
Tingyi recorded 5% annual revenue growth in its noodle products
along with steady sales for its beverage products, with 43.3%
and 45.7% market share in instant noodles and ready-to-drink
tea in 2019, respectively. Such a strong market position,
underpinned by its extensive distribution network, has helped Tingyi
weather the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
While weakened consumer demand, temporary shutdowns of manufacturing
facilities and distribution channels have negatively impacted its operating
performance in the first few months of 2020, Moody's expect
Tingyi's revenue will stabilize and grow moderately in the coming
12-18 months. The company's various manufacturing facilities
and sales branches have gradually resumed operation in the second quarter
of 2020, after the Chinese government eased travel restrictions
and encouraged domestic consumption.
Moody's expects Tingyi's adjusted EBITDA margin to slightly decline 40
to 50 basis points in 2020, down from 12.8% a year
earlier, but should recover to 2019 levels over the next 1-2
years as consumer sentiment gradually improves.
Tingyi's liquidity position remains robust, as evidenced by its
solid net cash position of RMB4.4 billion in December 2019.
Moody's expects Tingyi to generate positive free cash flow over the next
12 months. Its operating cash flow of around RMB5.8 billion
is sufficient to cover its capital expenditure of around RMB2.1
billion and dividend payouts of around RMB3.3 billion.
Tingyi's Baa1 issuer rating reflects the company's (1) established market
leadership in its key product segments, with high brand recognition;
(2) extensive distribution network, which enhances market penetration
and increases barriers to competition; and (3) cash generation,
backed by sound working capital management.
The rating also considers the non-cyclical character of Tingyi's
principal product -- instant noodles, which contribute
to steady revenue -- and its sound management of working capital
leading to stable operating cash flow.
However, the rating is constrained by the challenges that Tingyi
faces, including (1) the increasing need to develop new products
and refine market segmentation; and (2) competition in the food and
beverage industry because of the need to accommodate changing customer
preferences in favor of healthy and value-for-money options,
and to upgrade existing products, with offerings catering to different
consumer tastes and preferences.
The rating also consider the following environmental, social and
governance (ESG) factors.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. While Tingyi's operating performance has been negatively
impacted in the last few months, its strong financial profile and
prudent financial policy have provided a buffer against these volatilities.
Food safety is also a key consideration in assessing Tingyi's credit
profile. Tingyi has managed to maintain its leading market position
with a good food safety track record.
From a governance risk perspective, Tingyi's ownership is concentrated
in Ting Hsin and the Wei family, who owned 33.9% of
the company as of 1 April 2020.
The concentration risk is partially mitigated by (1) Tingyi's track
record of upholding a prudent financial policy and maintaining a strong
financial profile that provides ample buffer during periods of market
volatility, (2) the presence of another key shareholder, Sanyo
Foods Co., Ltd, which is a Japanese instant noodle
producer established since 1953, and the presence of three independent
nonexecutive directors on its nine-member board, and the
presence of only independent directors on its audit committee, and
(3) its long track record as a listed and regulated entity in Hong Kong
Stock Exchange.
Moreover, Tingyi has prudently managed its acquisition and growth
strategies, achieving financial metrics at levels strong for its
current rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Tingyi's rating could be upgraded if the company (1) demonstrates
a sustained stable EBITDA margin and stable revenue growth; (2) maintains
strong liquidity, with a net cash position; and (3) records
low debt leverage, with debt/EBITDA below 1.5x; all
on a sustained basis.
On the other hand, the rating outlook could return to stable if
the company (1) records a significant decline in its revenue and EBITDA
margin; (2) encounters significant food safety problems that weaken
consumer confidence in its products and hurt its market share; (3)
adopts an aggressive dividend policy or undertakes acquisitions,
weakening its balance-sheet liquidity, or if there is evidence
of a cash leakage to its parent or related companies; or (4) records
weakening credit metrics, with adjusted debt/EBITDA above 2.5x
over a prolonged period.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods
Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1996, Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Holding Corp. and its subsidiaries engage in the production and
distribution of instant noodles, soft beverages, and instant
foods. Most of its products are sold under the "Master Kong" brand
in China.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Ying Wang
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
