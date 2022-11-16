Moody's revises Toll Road Investors Partnership II, L.P.'s outlook to negative; affirms Ba1 rating

Approximately $1 billion of debt securities affected

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service Inc. (Moody's) has revised Toll Road Investors Partnership II, L.P.'s (TRIP II, the project, or the toll road) rating outlook to negative from stable and affirmed the Ba1 underlying rating on about $1 billion of outstanding long-term senior unsecured bonds.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Toll Road Investors Partnership II, L.P.

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Toll Road Investors Partnership II, L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects the protracted recovery from the pandemic shock to traffic and revenue that appears to be worse than we originally forecast and is unlikely to change absent a material rate increase, a change to the toll rate structure or a change in the debt profile. Traffic and revenue for the first three quarters of 2022 were 29% and 24%, respectively, below 2019 levels, which is weaker than most of our rated toll roads and relates to the increased ability of prior users to work from home, as well as improvements on the competing free roads. Furthermore, the Dulles Toll Road 25% average rate increase scheduled for January 2023 will dampen demand for the Dulles Greenway as was the case in 2019 when Dulles Toll Road implemented a similarly sized one-time, large toll rate increase. While we understand that TRIP II desires a change in its tolling regime and regulatory framework, it remains uncertain if this will occur in 2023, leaving the filing of an annual toll rate case for Virginia State Corporation Commission's approval as its only option to raise rates in the near term. The outcome of both the rate filing and a potential change in the tolling regime remains uncertain and even if positive, a material increase in toll revenue will be needed to return forecast performance to pre-pandemic levels.

The affirmation of the Ba1 rating reflects TRIP II's strong liquidity profile that offsets the weaker toll revenue performance to date and for several more years if a strong rebound does not occur. However, larger than expected draws on these funds to pay scheduled debt service payments will result in a more rapid depletion of this liquidity if TRIP II's toll revenues do not materially increase over the next few years. We do expect some level of toll rate increase to be approved and implemented, yet traffic growth may remain more muted as more users work from home in the region, reducing commuting needs. The toll road is located in one of the wealthiest counties in the US, so future toll rate increases are not expected to have a material impact on traffic given the toll road's user base has proven to be inelastic to past gradual toll rate increases.

The lack of direct control over toll rates and the finite nature of the concession through 2056 remain credit weaknesses. The rating also incorporates the standard project financing features including trustee held security and administered cash flow waterfall, typical ring-fencing provisions, a debt service reserve fund sized at maximum annual debt service (MADS), an early redemption reserve fund maintained at 50% of MADS, a limit on business activities, a limit on additional indebtedness, and a limit on the distribution of excess cash flow.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that TRIP II will continue to draw down its liquidity reserves to pay scheduled debt service to offset its weaker forecast traffic and revenue levels, even if moderate toll rate increases are implemented in the near-term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• Tolling regime change that results in material toll revenue growth in the near-term

• Materially higher traffic and revenue growth with an expectation of future growth

• Increased certainty around long-term toll rate increases

• Annual toll rate increases implemented and approved without material user elasticity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• Traffic recovery remains weak resulting in continued use of liquidity

• Inability to implement adequate toll rate increases or toll regime change to grow revenues to cover all costs including the escalating debt service requirements

• Additional leverage or unexpectedly high capital reinvestment requirements

PROFILE

Toll Road Investors Partnership II, L.P. (TRIP II) is a special purpose company that has the right to develop, construct, own and operate the Dulles Greenway, a 14-mile long toll road extending westward through Loudoun (County of) VA (Aaa, stable) from Dulles International Airport to the Leesburg (Town of) VA (Aaa, stable), and to charge and retain tolls pursuant to a Certificate of Authority granted by the Virginia State Corporation Commission, which currently expires on the earlier of the final payment of the bonds or ten years after the last maturity date. Atlas Arteria (ALX) holds 100% of the economic interest in TRIP II and is publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Toll Roads Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69546. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

