Moody's revises Transmission Agency of Northern California's outlook to stable, affirms Aa3 rating

New York, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the Aa3 rating on NCTA - California-Oregon Transmission's (Transmission Agency of Northern California or TANC) revenue refunding bonds. Concurrent with the rating affirmation, the outlook is changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action recognizes TANC's management of its wildfire risk exposure via a comprehensive wildfire risk management strategy coupled with a $35 million insurance policy at TANC in addition to insurance held by the joint action agency's (JAA) participant members. The rating affirmation further reflects A1 average credit quality of its underlying members, strong and sustained financial metrics, the issuer's consistent operating performance and the value of the underlying asset.

TANC is the majority owner and operator of the California-Oregon Transmission Project (COTP), a 339 mile, 500 kilovolt transmission line that runs from Klamath County in southern Oregon to near the Tesla substation located south of the city of Tracy in San Joaquin County, CA. TANC estimates that roughly 34% of the transmission line runs through 'elevated' Tier 2 fire risk zones and 1% runs through 'extreme' Tier 3 fire risk zones identified on the California Public Utilities Commission Fire Threat Map. Moody's regards wildfires as a physical environmental risk under our ESG framework as water and heat stress lead to drier, windier conditions that increase fire activity. We also regard it as a social risk the ESG framework given the substantial implications for public safety. The risk of wildfires coupled with the state's strict interpretation of inverse condemnation could materially impact the public power sector long-term as the fire frequency and intensity grows.

The agency employs an extensive, longstanding fire risk management plan to mitigate its exposure that includes semiannual aerial inspections; a rigorous vegetation management program; as well as limiting crops and vegetation height in orchard areas near the Project. TANC has also formed a wildfire advisory committee to ensure compliance with recently enacted laws, strengthen existing practices and monitor relevant legislative and regulatory activities. The COTP line is also constructed entirely of steel lattice or single pole steel structures and the agency maintains a 200-foot right-of-way around the transmission line that is kept clear of trees and large vegetation.

TANC maintains $35 million in general liability insurance, which includes $26.25M of wildfire insurance and it is not the subject of any pending litigation on wildfires or inverse condemnation. Its participants also carry wildfire insurance. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD Aa3 stable), TANC's largest participant, carries $800 million of property insurance and $250M of general liability insurance with a $186 million wildfire potential recovery that can be applied to TANC if necessary.

TANC's Aa3 rating is supported by the A1 weighted average credit quality rating of its participating municipal electric utilities and districts as well as strong financial performance including a fixed charge coverage ratio that averaged 1.67x over the past three years. As of June 30, 2019, TANC had approximately $36 million in unrestricted cash on the balance sheet representing 600 days of cash liquidity. The agency charges sum-sufficient rates to cover operating expenses, debt service and a return on rate base as its debt ratio continues to decline with scheduled annual debt amortization. While the transmission line has continued exposure to wildfire risk, the credit profile recognizes comprehensive efforts to mitigate that exposure along with the intrinsic value of the line in terms of delivering generation resources and reserves from the Pacific Northwest into the California market.

The Aa3 rating also incorporates the reduced level of restricted reserve funds, now at 25% of maximum annual debt service balanced by the level of internal unrestricted liquidity. Pursuant to the 2009 Amended Indenture, TANC has discretion on how much reserves it will hold on a series by series basis. The credit view also incorporates TANC's ability to issue additional bonds with a sum-sufficient rate covenant and the lack of any minimum rate covenant.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflect expectations that TANC will maintain or improve its wildfire prevention measures, including aggressive vegetation management while still maintaining conservative financial metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of TANC's ratings is unlikely in light of its wildfire exposure and the current participant average credit quality, but could be upgraded:

- If regulatory, legislative, or judicial actions are enacted that we believe effectively mitigates the financial impact of a potential wildfire on municipal utilities.

- Improvement of participants' average credit quality

- Legally restricted reserve levels funded at maximum annual debt service in addition to discretionary liquidity over 200 days cash on hand

- Continued maintenance of high availability factors

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Incurrence of a large unforeseen liability due to wildfire damage

- Deterioration of TANC participants' average credit quality

- Decline in discretionary liquidity to below 200 days cash on hand

-Unexpected sustained decline in availability factors

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are principally secured by the pledge of TANC's revenues, which are primarily derived from a take-or-pay arrangement under Project Agreement No. 3. Each member participant severally agrees to pay TANC its respective participant share of TANC's project debt service including TANC's project costs, TANC O&M costs and TANC Capital Improvement costs and that these funds are paid as an operating expense of each member participant. The security is also supported by a 25% step-up requirement to support a defaulting member. All project fund accounts, including reserve accounts also act as security for bondholders. TANC's debt service reserve account under the 2016 bonds are funded at 25% of maximum annual debt service.

The bonds are authorized by the indenture of Trust and by Articles 10 and 11 of Chapter 3 of Division 2 of Title 5 of the Government Code of the State of California. Payments under the take-or-pay contracts are required even if the project is inoperable or terminated. The contracts have not been tested in state courts but the participants have authorization as electric utilities to enter into the transmission contracts pursuant to the state's Constitution or a city's Home Rule Charter.

PROFILE

TANC is a joint powers authority (JPA) consisting of 15 Northern California public power utilities. TANC provides electric transmission service to be used by its members. The agency is the majority owner and project manager of the California-Oregon Transmission Project (COTP), a 339 mile, 1,600 MW, 500 kilovolt alternating current transmission line between southern Oregon and central California that began commercial operations in 1993. TANC owns 86.9% of the COTP, with Western Area Power Administration at 9.37% and several regional participants owning the remaining balance of the project. TANC's transmission asset is part of the Balancing Authority Area operated by the Balancing Authority of Northern California.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1163699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gayle Podurgiel

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

