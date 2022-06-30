Moody's revises Travel + Leisure's outlook to stable; Ba3 CFR affirmed

New York, June 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") revised the outlook of Travel + Leisure Co. ("T&L") to stable from negative. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's ratings including its corporate family rating at Ba3, probability of default rating at Ba3-PD, senior secured rating at Ba3 and senior secured bank credit facility rating at Ba3. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-2.

"The stable outlook reflects T&L's good liquidity and Moody's forecast that the company's earnings will continue to improve over the next 12 to 18 months, enabling its debt/EBITDA to return to around 5.25x," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. After reporting an approximate two-thirds decline in revenue at the height of the pandemic, T&L's first quarter 2022 revenue returned to within 12% of 2019 levels driven primarily by a recovery in new timeshare sales. T&L's adjusted debt/EBITDA for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2022 approximated 6.2x. Moody's notes that its adjusted debt/EBITDA calculation includes 100% of the company's non-recourse securitized debt. Excluding this non-recourse debt, leverage would be approximately two turns lower, at around 4.0x.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Travel + Leisure Co.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4 from LGD3)

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4 from LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Travel + Leisure Co.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

T&L's credit profile benefits from its market position as the largest vacation ownership company by revenue and number of owners. Further, it operates the largest timeshare exchange network in terms of number of members. The company also benefits from its licensing agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Ba1 stable), its brand and geographic diversification, the stability of the timeshare exchange business and recurring property management fees.

Credit risks include the higher risk profile of the timeshare development and finance segment, including high default rates associated with timeshare consumer receivables, a higher capital investment requirement than its exchange business, and a reliance on the securitization market to recycle consumer receivables so that capital can be made available for other corporate objectives, including returns to shareholders. The company is also constrained by its high leverage relative to other Ba3 rated companies – 6.2x for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2022 which Moody's forecasts will return to pre-pandemic levels of around 5.0x over the next 12-18 months.

T&L's SGL-2 reflects its good cash balances – $419 million at March 31, 2022 – and full availability under its $1 billion committed revolving credit facility. Moody's forecasts this level of cash, along with internally generated cash flow, will be sufficient to cover the company's required inventory investment, accounts receivable originations, debt service requirements and capital expenditures through the next 12 months. The company has $400 million of notes maturing in the first quarter of 2023. In addition to the $1 billion committed revolver, the company has access to a $600 million timeshare receivables conduit facility that expires in July 2024. The $1.0 billion revolver and term loan B are subject to financial maintenance covenants that are tested quarterly, including a maximum first lien net leverage ratio of 4.75x through June 30, 2022 with a step down to 4.25x thereafter, and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.5x. Moody's expects the company will maintain adequate cushion over the next 12 months, but the leverage covenant may limit full access to the revolver. Moody's views the company as having modest access to alternative liquidity in a distressed scenario including the sale of receivables.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The company's ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to maintain adjusted debt/EBITDA below 4.75x with EBITA/interest expense around 4.5x. Factors that could lead to a downgrade include if liquidity weakened in any way or if indications were that the company cannot de-lever to below 5.25x.

Travel + Leisure Co., previously Wyndham Destinations, operates in two segments: Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops and sells vacation ownership (timeshare) intervals to individual consumers and provides consumer financing in connection with these sales. It also provides management services to hotels, rental properties, and vacation ownership resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates a variety of travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands (including RCI), a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. Net revenues for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2022 were approximately $3.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

