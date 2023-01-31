Moody's revises Tri-State G&T's outlook to negative from stable; affirms ratings

Approximately $3.1 billion of debt affected

New York, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investor Service affirms Tri-State G&T Association A3 First Mortgage Bonds and its Pollution Control Revenue Bonds (issued by Moffat (County of) CO) along with its Baa1 Issuer Rating and senior secured pass-through notes. Concurrent with this action, Moody's revised the rating outlook to negative from stable.

RATING RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the continuing cash flow impact from a 2021 rate settlement that calls for a 2% rate reduction in both 2021 and 2022 and prevents timely cost recovery of higher fuel and purchase power costs. While Tri-State anticipates using deferred revenues to maintain a minimum 1.1x debt service coverage for 2022 and 2023, operating cash flow remains under pressure particularly in light of higher than anticipated fuel and purchase power costs. The settlement rate remains in effect until the next filing, which can be filed as early as May 31, 2023 but no later than September 1, 2023 and is anticipated to become effective in 2024. We understand that a transitioning to formulaic rate may be proposed which we would view favorably from a credit perspective and that a rate increase is anticipated for 2024. Positively, Tri-State maintain a good liquidity profile. At September 30, 2022, Tri-State had $107.2 million of unrestricted cash and $255.5 million of available borrowing capacity through a recently extended revolver than expires in 2027.

The rating action also considers the challenges Tri-State faces among its member cooperatives as three members have given notices to withdraw from the cooperative and there continues to be ongoing challenges at FERC regarding the calculation of the contract termination payments (CTP). Three members representing approximately 20% of Tri-State's 2021 revenues have filed unconditional notices to withdraw in 2024 and 2025. As a result, a contract termination payment sufficient to maintain rate-neutrality as Tri-State adjusts load for departing members is crucial to maintaining Tri-State's current credit profile. On September 29, 2022, the FERC administrative law judge issued an initial decision recommending a modified balance sheet approach where the termination payment would be determined based on the departing member's share of debt and obligations including PPA obligations. While the FERC administrative law judge's decision is complex and non-binding on the commission, Tri-State estimates that this amount will be sufficient to maintain rate-neutrality for a number of years but not the entire life of the contract. While the use of the termination payments to pre-pay debt will help maintain rate neutrality in the near-term, this strategy assumes that any remaining operating costs need to be recovered from sales in the open market. A FERC decision on the CTP could be issued as early as July 2023; however we expect this decision to be appealed, extending the period of uncertainty around this issue.

Despite ongoing legal disputes, Tri-State has taken a number of initiatives to address members' concerns by procuring lower cost renewable energy and enabling members to self-supply on a partial basis. Their Responsible Energy Plan announced in 2020 includes goals of having 50% of electricity coming from clean energy by 2025 and a longer-term goal of 70% clean energy by 2030. It also announced plans to eliminate all emissions from coal plants in CO and NM by 2030 which will be largely accomplished through the closing of the Craig Station.

Tri-State also increased member contract flexibility by establishing a Class B membership with partial requirement contracts. Utility members can collectively self-supply up to 300MWs or 10% of utility members' peak demand by making a buy-down payment which is being considered by FERC. Additionally, members are eligible for community solar projects up to the lesser of 4.6 million kWhs or 2% of utility member's 2018 energy sales.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the likely need for Tri-State to incur additional indebtedness as a result of the under-collection of costs in the near term and recognizes the challenges the G&T faces in implementing more timely rate increases while addressing member concerns. Additionally, while Moody's expectation is that FERC's ruling on the CTP will support rate neutrality, uncertainty continues over the timing and terms of the final resolution.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- In light of the negative outlook, an upgrade is not likely. The outlook could return to stable if Tri-State is able to implement a cost recovery framework which enables the cooperative's financial performance to return to pre-rate settlement levels from a cash flow perspective.

- The rating could be downgraded if there is a likelihood of sustained lower financial performance including an FFO to debt ratio that is less than 6%, equity to total capitalization ratio less than 20%, and a debt service coverage (DSC) ratio to less than 1.1x, and for an extended period;

- Unfavorable FERC ruling on CTP or continuing member withdrawal resulting in a material decline in load demand that causes Tri-State to become excessively reliant on the wholesale power market sales to recover its costs

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Electric Generation & Transmission Cooperatives Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/357105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Tri-State G&T is a member-owned generation and transmission cooperative serving large portions of Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico and Wyoming. It was formed in 1952 to provide wholesale electric G&T services to its member-owners. It has 42 utility members with long-term service contracts (through 2050) and 3 non-utility members.

