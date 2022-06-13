Moody's revises Tunas Baru's outlook to stable from negative; affirms rating

Singapore, June 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Tunas Baru Lampung Tbk (P.T.)'s (TBLA) B2 corporate family rating (CFR).

At the same time, Moody's has revised the outlook on the rating to stable from negative.

"The revision in outlook to stable from negative reflects the reduction in near-term refinancing risk following TBLA's plan to prepay its IDR1.3 trillion bonds this month. The bonds were originally scheduled to mature in March 2023," says Maisam Hasnain, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"At the same time, the affirmation of TBLA's B2 rating reflects the favorable long-term domestic demand fundamentals of its dual commodity business of palm oil and sugar," adds Hasnain, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for TBLA.

RATINGS RATIONALE

TBLA intends to fund its IDR1.3 trillion bond repayment with IDR950 billion undrawn under its long-term syndicated loan signed in January 2022, and internal cash. The company had IDR730 billion in cash as of 31 March 2022, with another IDR2.1 trillion undrawn under committed short-term credit facilities.

Nonetheless, while its near-term bond refinancing risk will abate, TBLA's liquidity remains weak over the next 12-18 months because internal cash sources are insufficient to meet projected cash uses due to its large outstanding short-term working capital facilities.

Moody's expects the company to maintain its track record of rolling over its short-term debt because of its long-term banking relationships with major domestic banks, such as Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (P.T.) (Baa2 stable). Support from banks was demonstrated in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic when TBLA maintained banking lines with all its existing banks and obtained loans from four additional banks. The company also signed a $235 million-equivalent syndicated loan with seven banks in January 2022 with a long-dated maturity in December 2026 that TBLA can extend by up to two years.

TBLA's resilient operations continue to support its credit quality, with reported revenue and EBITDA for the 12 months ended March 2022 increasing around 40% and 5% to IDR16.3 trillion and IDR2.7 trillion, respectively, from the previous 12 months, driven by higher prices and solid demand for its products.

Moody's expects TBLA's leverage – as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA – to improve to around 3.5x over the next 12-18 months from 3.9x in March 2022 on stable earnings and debt reduction.

However, TBLA's earnings and cash flow are exposed to operational headwinds over the next 12 months including the risk of lower internal crude palm oil production, rising raw material prices and regulatory policies that seek to curb the selling price of TBLA's palm oil products.

Nonetheless, the favorable long-term domestic demand fundamentals of its dual commodity business of palm oil and sugar will continue to support TBLA's earnings over the next few years.

Overall, despite the underlying strength of TBLA's business profile, the company's reliance on short-term debt constrains its CFR to the B2 rating level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the rating if TBLA (1) improves its liquidity such that its cash sources are sufficient to meet its planned needs over the next 12 months, with adequate headroom remaining under its financial covenants; and (2) generates positive free cash flow while improving its credit metrics.

Specific indicators that Moody's will consider for a change in outlook to positive include adjusted debt/EBITDA staying below 4.0x and adjusted EBITA/interest expense above 2.5x, both on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) TBLA is unable to roll over its short-term debt maturities or experiences a reduction in its undrawn credit facilities; (2) it pursues aggressive financial policies, including large debt-funded investments or shareholder returns; or (3) there is protracted weakness in TBLA's credit metrics due to declining palm oil and sugar prices or sales volumes.

Specific indicators for a downgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA above 5.0x or adjusted EBITA/interest expense below 1.5x, on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Jakarta and incorporated in 1973, Tunas Baru Lampung Tbk (P.T.) (TBLA) is a producer of palm oil and sugar products. As of 31 March 2022, the company was 28% owned by Sungai Budi (P.T.) and 27% owned by Budi Delta Swakarya (P.T.). These two major shareholders are equally owned by Mr. Widarto, who serves as executive chairman of TBLA, and Mr. Santoso Winata, who is president commissioner of TBLA.

