Moody's revises UnityPoint Health's (IA) outlook to negative; A1 and P-1 affirmed

New York, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 and P-1 ratings assigned to UnityPoint Health's, IA (UnityPoint) debt. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable. UnityPoint has approximately $1.3 billion of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A1 rating reflects UnityPoint's size and diversified operations in multiple markets across three states that translates to leading market capture in the majority of its regions. The rating also acknowledges that management is actively pursuing mitigation strategies to ease the operating pressures that have caused recent margin declines, which stem from labor shortages, wage and inflation pressures, and management's ongoing transition of the system's operating model to create efficiencies. Already moderate operating cashflow margins will remain suppressed through the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 due to these industry-wide pressures, though management's actions should provide for gradual restoration of operating cash flow to historic levels in 2024. For 2022, covenant headroom under debt service coverage requirements will be thin, although we expect the system will exercise levers to avoid a breach. UnityPoint's unrestricted cash and investments will remain strong, providing good days cash and cushion of manageable leverage during this elongated transition period. UnityPoint's indirect liabilities will also remain limited with modest operating leases and well-funded pension obligations. In addition to a history of moderate operating margins on a system-wide basis, offsetting considerations include a rising average age of plant, and competitive markets.

The affirmation of the P-1 commercial paper rating on variable rate debt supported by UnityPoint's own liquidity is based on the adequacy of liquid investments to support maturing commercial paper, with the Issuer and Paying Agreement (IPA) limiting maturities to a maximum of $25 million within any five-day business period, and management processes to ensure timely payment.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to negative reflects Moody's view that UnityPoint will face challenges in returning to historical operating cash flow margins in light of headwinds including higher labor expenses and inflationary pressures. As a result, OCF margins and debt to cash flow will likely be unfavorable relative to historical levels for a protracted period despite expectations that the system will realize forecasted expense savings. Inability to demonstrate incremental margin recovery annually or execute strategies to avoid a covenant breach at FYE 2022 will pressure the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and durable improvement in operating cash flow margins beyond historical levels

- Ability to sustain low leverage and stronger days cash - Short term: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to achieve budgeted operating cash flow margins and demonstrate likelihood of approaching historical levels thereafter

- Notably weakened days cash or increased leverage - Heightened competition or market share loss - Inability to execute strategies to avoid a covenant breach - Short term: downgrade of long-term rating or material reduction of liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds and CP notes are secured by revenues through a joint and several obligation of the Obligated Group. The Obligated Group consists of all the senior affiliates (Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Quad Cities, Waterloo, Fort Dodge, Sioux City, Dubuque, Peoria, Madison) and UnityPoint Clinic and UnityPoint at Home. With the Series 2018 Pekin Hospital was added. Current Obligated Group Members may withdraw from the Obligated Group and other entities may become Obligated Group Members, all in accordance with the provisions of the Master Trust Indenture. The debt service coverage ratio test is 1.1 times; a consultant is required if below 1.1 times. Failure to maintain the debt service coverage ratio at 1.0 times for two consecutive fiscal years would constitute an event of default.

PROFILE

UnityPoint (approximately $4.8 billion revenue in 2021) is a fully-integrated health system with 20 hospitals in three states (Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin) - including the blank Children's Hospital in Iowa which is not separately licensed, a large employed physician practice (approximately 1,250), and health insurance plans.

Since July 2018, UnityPoint Health (UPH) is in a joint operating agreement (JOA) with University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority (UWHCA) regarding UPH's affiliate Meriter Health Services, Inc., Meriter Hospital Inc. (d/b/a UnityPoint Health-Meriter or UPH Meriter). Each party maintains ownership of its own assets (e.g., real estate, equipment, etc.) and responsibility for its own bonds. Additionally, UPH-Meriter and UWHCA will maintain separate licenses to operate their hospitals/facilities. The JOA creates full financial and clinical alignment of UPH's and UWHCA's operations within a defined geographic region (the Collaboration Area) which includes Dane County, Wisconsin, and portions of the surrounding Wisconsin counties of: Columbia, Green, Jefferson, Iowa, Rock, Sauk, and Dodge as well as portions of Winnebago County, IL and Boone County, IL. Additionally, UWHCA has certain rights if UPH seeks to sell UPH-Meriter or if the existing UPH/UPH-Meriter affiliation agreement terminates.

