Moody's revises University System of New Hampshire's (NH) outlook to negative; affirms Aa3

New York, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa3 ratings on the University System of New Hampshire's (USNH or the system), NH outstanding revenue bonds. The bonds were issued through the New Hampshire Health and Education Facilities Authority. We have also affirmed the Aa3/VMIG 1 ratings on revenue bonds with standby purchase agreements (SBPA). USNH currently has approximately $391 million of outstanding rated debt. The outlook is revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the system's outlook to negative from stable reflects near term financial impacts in fiscal 2021 caused by the coronavirus pandemic, including a projected approximately 20% reduction in monthly liquidity due to a substantial projected operating deficit driven largely by coronavirus-related costs for fiscal 2021. While the system's strategic position remains sound and reserves will still be comparatively strong, the system confronts longer term student market softening that will could make a quick rebound challenging.

Affirmation of the Aa3 rating reflects the system's role as the largest provider of four-year public higher education in New Hampshire (Aa1 stable), diversified among four institutions, the largest of which is the state's land grant university. Very good strategic positioning is supported by capable fiscal oversight demonstrated by sound liquidity, manageable leverage, good donor support and historically positive operations. The affirmation of the Aa3 rating on the system's revenue bonds is additionally based on strong auxiliary reserves that provide additional financial cushion for debt service coverage during this period of auxiliary revenue volatility. Credit challenges include a weak demographic environment in the system's core northeast market, declining non-resident enrollment, comparatively modest state support and a comparatively narrow auxiliary revenue pledge for system revenue bonds. State support contributes a modest 10% of operating revenues, well below the 23% median of peer rated universities.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework given substantial implications for public health and safety. For fall 2020, all three residential campuses, including UNH-Durham, opened for residential students, with instruction delivered in blended formats (online and in-person). Granite State College, a nonresidential campus, remained in online only format for the fall semester. System institutions with an on-campus presence provided testing and carried out social distancing protocols, and no fall sports were held.

Affirmation of the Aa3/VMIG 1 rating on the variable rate bonds is based on the structure of the standby bond purchase agreements that provide liquidity support, counterparty risk assessment of the liquidity facility banks, and USNH's long-term rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the pandemic will have a material fiscal impact on fiscal 2021 operations and reserves, with core student market softening due to demographic and competitive issues making a rebound more challenging.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthened student demand and net tuition revenue leading to sustained improvements in cash flow

- Materially broadened philanthropic support improving revenue diversity and contributing to operating strength and reserve growth

- For the short-term rating: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decreased and sustained weak revenue bond coverage of less than 1.2x on a net revenue basis, excluding use of carryover funds

- Inability to execute planned expense containment plans, leading to deterioration of overall operating cash flow beyond fiscal 2021

- Further reduction in liquidity, currently a core credit strength, or material additional borrowing absent strengthened auxiliary system performance

- Continued enrollment declines leading to ongoing deterioration of overall revenue as well as pledged auxiliary revenues

- For the short-term ratings: Downgrade of the short-term counterparty risk assessment of the credit facility bank and/or multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the system

LEGAL SECURITY

Payments under the Loan Agreement are limited obligations of the system, payable solely from system receipts. System receipts include revenues from system's housing, dining, student union, recreational and other revenue-producing facilities at UNH, Keene, and Plymouth. Revenues generated by the ECOLine energy project are also included as system receipts. System receipts totaled $126 million for fiscal 2020, representing a limited 15% of total system operating revenue of $835 million, but 3.2x the annual debt service of $39.5 million. Because of the spring 2020 closure of system auxiliary facilities, fiscal year 2020 revenues decreased to $126 million from $167 million in fiscal 2019. Fiscal 2021 system receipts are currently on track to exceed fiscal 2020, but will be less than fiscal 2019.

The system is subject to a rate covenant requiring sufficient income available for debt service for annual debt service coverage. Income available for debt service includes system facilities revenue, including carryover system facilities revenue, net of operating expenses. For fiscal 2020, income available for debt service totaled $150 million, which included $120.4 million of carryover funds, revenues of $126.0 million and expenses of $96.4 million, and covered $39.5 million in debt service by 3.8x.

Tender features of the system's Series 2005A and 2011B variable rated bonds are supported by standby bond purchase agreements (SBPA) with State Street Bank and Trust Company, which expires on April 28, 2021. The Series 2005B variable rate bonds are supported by a SBPA with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., which expires March 22, 2022.

PROFILE

USNH is a public university system with four institutions, University of New Hampshire (campuses in Durham, Manchester, and UNH School of Law in Concord), Keene State College, Plymouth State University and Granite State College. UNH Durham is the state's land-grant institution. In fiscal 2020, the system recorded $835 million in operating revenue and for fall 2020, enrolled 23,559 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

