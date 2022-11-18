Moody's revises University System of New Hampshire's (NH) outlook to stable; affirms ratings

New York, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed University System of New Hampshire (USNH or the system), NH's Aa3 issuer and revenue bond ratings. The system's bonds were issued through the New Hampshire Health and Education Facilities Authority. We have also affirmed the Aa3/VMIG 1 ratings on revenue bonds with standby bond purchase agreements (SBPA). USNH recorded $399 million of outstanding debt as of fiscal 2022. The outlook is revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to stable from negative reflects the system's demonstrated ability to limit budgeted downside operating performance in fiscal 2021 and quickly return to positive operations in fiscal 2022 despite on-campus enrollment and net tuition revenue growth challenges that were elevated during the coronavirus pandemic. The system's financial discipline and successful execution of cost-cutting measures in the midst of challenged market conditions demonstrates strong management credibility, an ESG consideration under Moody's ESG framework and a key driver of the rating action.

Affirmation of USNH's Aa3 issuer rating acknowledges its important role as the largest provider of four-year public higher education in New Hampshire (Aa1 stable), diversified among three institutions, the largest of which is the state's land grant university. Total cash and investments of $1.1 billion provide solid coverage of adjusted debt and expenses at 2.7x and 1.2x, respectively. This strong financial cushion will underpin the system's authorized multi-year strategic investment plan for roughly $118 million in student-centered, administrative and capital investments and up to $30 million in new debt over the fiscal 2023-25 period to address heightened challenges around declining enrollment, expense right sizing, and program delivery across the system. A moderately large research enterprise, good donor support and absence of defined benefit pension exposure are tempered by low state support and a comparatively narrow auxiliary revenue pledge for system revenue bonds.

Affirmation of the Aa3 rating on the system's revenue bonds incorporates the issuer rating and characteristics of the pledged system receipts, which include auxiliary reserves providing additional financial cushion for debt service coverage.

Affirmation of the Aa3/VMIG 1 rating on the variable rate bonds is based on the structure of the standby bond purchase agreements that provide liquidity support, counterparty risk assessment of the liquidity facility banks, and USNH's issuer rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the system's strong financial reserves and disciplined fiscal management will provide financial flexibility for successful implementation of its multiyear strategic investment plan. It also reflects expectations of potentially softer EBIDA margins due to one-time reserve draws, but strong debt service coverage on outstanding revenue bonds, through fiscal 2025.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthened student demand and net tuition revenue leading to sustained improvements in cash flow

- Materially broadened philanthropic support improving revenue diversity and contributing to operating strength and reserve growth - For the short-term rating: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decreased and sustained weak revenue bond coverage of less than 1.2x on a net revenue basis, excluding use of carryover funds

- Material reduction in liquidity or additional borrowing beyond current plans - Continued enrollment declines leading to ongoing deterioration of overall revenue as well as pledged auxiliary revenues - For the short-term ratings: Downgrade of the short-term counterparty risk assessment of the credit facility bank and/or multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the system

LEGAL SECURITY

Payments under the Loan Agreement are limited obligations of the system, payable solely from system receipts. System receipts include revenues from system's housing, dining, student union, recreational and other revenue-producing facilities at UNH, Keene, and Plymouth. Revenues generated by the ECOLine energy project are also included as system receipts. System receipts totaled $152 million for fiscal 2022, representing a limited 16% of total system operating revenue of $936 million and 3.7x the annual debt service of $41.4 million.

The system is subject to a rate covenant requiring sufficient income available for debt service for annual debt service coverage. Income available for debt service includes system facilities revenue, including carryover system facilities revenue, net of operating expenses. For fiscal 2022, income available for debt service totaled $185 million, which included $137 million of carryover funds, revenue of $152 million and expenses of $103 million, and covered $41.4 million in debt service by 4.5x.

Tender features of the system's Series 2005A and 2011B variable rated bonds are supported by standby bond purchase agreements (SBPA) with State Street Bank, which expire on April 26, 2024. The Series 2005B variable rate bonds are supported by a SBPA with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., which expires March 22, 2025.

PROFILE

USNH is a public university system with three institutions, University of New Hampshire (campuses in Durham, Manchester, and UNH School of Law in Concord), Keene State College and Plymouth State University. UNH Durham is the state's land-grant institution. In fiscal 2022, the system recorded $936 million in operating revenue and for fall 2022, enrolled 21,915 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

