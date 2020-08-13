Moody's revises University of Chicago's (IL) outlook to negative; assigns Aa2 to proposed bonds

New York, August 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised University of Chicago's (IL) outlook to negative from stable and assigned an Aa2 to the proposed $300 million of Taxable Fixed Rate Bonds, Series 2020C. The bonds will mature through fiscal 2050. At this time we also affirm the Aa2 on approximately $3.5 billion of revenue bonds and the VMIG 1 and P-1 short-term ratings on about $290 million of debt and commercial paper supported by the university's internal liquidity. Most of the university's debt is issued through the Illinois Finance Authority and the Illinois Educational Facilities Authority. Not included is debt issued by the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC, A1 stable), supported by a separate and distinct obligated group and pledged revenues.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to negative reflects heightened pressure on the University of Chicago's operations at a time when financial leverage is already elevated and will be increasing with the proposed issue. The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic will lead to an estimated deficit of $220 million in fiscal 2020 with challenges continuing into fiscal 2021. Through UCMC, the university is exposed to potential operating and revenue pressures from its healthcare operations, also confronting margin compression related to the pandemic.

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa2 rating reflects University of Chicago's excellent strategic positioning anchored by global prominence as an elite research university with extremely strong undergraduate demand. Favorably incorporated are significant wealth and exceptional fundraising, although monthly liquidity, already relatively modest for its rating category, provides thinning coverage for the university's rising expense base. Management continues to work towards achieving fiscal balance even in the midst of addressing pandemic related issues. UCMC's performance has improved in recent years, and the financial impact due to the pandemic appears to be manageable. UCMC continues to work through the integration of Ingalls Health System, now part of the UCMC obligated group.

The VMIG 1 and P-1 short-term ratings reflect University of Chicago's long-term rating along with sufficient self-liquidity and internal procedures to support the tender features of its variable rate debt and repayment of maturing commercial paper. Liquidity sources are diverse, including two dedicated standby liquidity facilities from different banks with staggered maturities. Treasury management has sufficient experience in managing self-liquidity debt and internal procedures are supported by a deep bench with in the treasury team.

The coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic outlook are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework. University of Chicago is planning to have students on campus this fall with modified housing and other arrangements that adhere to federal, state and local public health guidelines. The result is almost certain to impact auxiliary revenue that relies heavily on room and board.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects expectations of weaker operating performance through fiscal 2021 and that achieving fiscal balance beyond the pandemic will remain difficult. It incorporates potential contractions in fundraising and research funding that are key drivers of the university's strategic positioning. Further, the outlook incorporates thinner, but manageable contraction in UCMC margins as a result of the pandemic. UCMC operations are a critical component given that half of the university's consolidated operations are from the healthcare enterprise.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Consistently stronger operating cash flow

- Substantially strengthened level of cash and investments relative to debt and operations with limited future debt issuance

- Material improvement in unrestricted liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Additional debt issuance while cash flow margins remain weak

- Absence of continued progress of improvement in university operations beyond fiscal 2021

- Significant change in risk profile of UCMC's operations

- Substantial investment losses resulting in thinner balance sheet reserves

LEGAL SECURITY

University of Chicago's bonds, including the Series 2020C bonds, and commercial paper notes are unsecured general obligations of the university only and are on parity. University of Chicago does not guarantee or support the separately issued debt of either University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) or Marine Biological Laboratory, but the university could become liable for certain UCMC debt if the university were to terminate its affiliation or lease agreements with UCMC.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020C bonds will be used for general corporate purposes and to pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

University of Chicago, founded in 1890 by John D. Rockefeller, is a large private research university with prestigious academic programs and internationally noted research, including that conducted in collaboration with Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, both US government labs. In 2013, the university also affiliated with the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. The university owns and operates University of Chicago Medical Center, its academic medical center and strategic partner in research and medical education.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

