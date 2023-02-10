Moody's revises University of Delaware's outlook to stable from negative and affirms Aa1 ratings

New York, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook on the University of Delaware to stable from negative. At the same time we have affirmed the university's Aa1 issuer rating, Aa1 revenue bond rating and Aa1 general obligation bond rating. As June 30, 2022 the university had total debt of $661 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook revision to stable incorporates expectations of sound operating performance with a fiscal 2023 EBIDA margin in the 12% range aided by measured revenue gains in student revenue, state support and sponsored research. Gains in total cash and investments also support the outlook revision, with total wealth of $2.3 billion at June 30, 2022.

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the University of Delaware's excellent brand and strategic positioning as Delaware's land grant and flagship university. That brand strength supports student demand from resident and non-resident students. The university's economic development role and growing sponsored research enterprise enhances its role within the state and likelihood of ongoing support. The university's wealth and liquidity also support credit quality. Sound financial stewardship and diverse sources of capital funding support the university's excellent financial policy. Credit challenges include ongoing competition for resident and non-resident students. That competition combined with university's affordability aims could limit gains in student revenue over time. Ongoing capital planning goals also temper credit quality. Including externally funded projects, leadership's long-range capital plans call for $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion in capital projects including investments with longer term planning horizon.

The Aa1 rating on the general obligation bonds reflects the unsecured, general obligation nature of the debt. The Aa1 rating on the prior revenue bonds incorporates the sound gross debt service coverage enhanced by mandatory student fees, the legal closure of the indenture and priority of payment over the general obligation bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectations that measured revenue gains and expense management will produce double digit EBIDA margins and debt service coverage over 3x. The outlook also reflects expectations that the primary revenue drivers of net tuition revenue, auxiliary enterprises, grants & contracts and state appropriations will continue to support moderate revenue growth prospects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial gains in total cash and investments on both an absolute basis and relative to debt and operations

- Sustained strengthening of market position demonstrated by earned revenue growth and enhanced student geographic draw, along with strengthening yield on accepted students

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained move to EBIDA margins below 12% or debt service coverage below 3x

- Increase in financial leverage - Marked reduction in total cash and investments relative to expenses or deterioration relative to peers over time - For revenue bonds, decline in debt service coverage from pledged revenue

LEGAL SECURITY

The series 2018, series 2019 and series 2019A bonds are an unsecured general obligation of the university. Prior revenue bonds are secured by pledged revenues and have priority over the general obligation bonds. The indenture for the prior revenue bonds has been closed. Pledged revenues include housing, dining, health care facilities, as well as bookstores and parking, and three mandatory student fees that must be paid by all undergraduate students. Pledged Gross Revenues in fiscal 2022 of $146 million provided 5.8x coverage of maximum annual debt service. Including the impact of housing, dining, student health and other expenditures, net revenue coverage was 2.9x in fiscal 2022.

PROFILE

The University of Delaware, the land grant university for the state, was chartered for higher education by the state in 1833 and became a university in 1921. The main campus is in Newark, Delaware and the university draws the majority of its students from out-of-state. The university offers a broad array of degrees from associates to doctorates to its 22,461 full-time equivalent students in fall 2022. Sponsored research and economic development activity has fostered revenue growth, with operating revenue of $1.1 billion in fiscal 2022.

