Moody's revises University of La Verne's (CA) outlook to negative; affirms A3 issuer and revenue bond ratings

New York, January 26, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised University of La Verne's (CA) outlook to negative from stable. We have also affirmed the university's A3 issuer rating and A3 revenue bond ratings on the university's approximately $106 million of outstanding revenue bonds.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The revision of University of La Verne's outlook to negative is largely driven by the heightened student market headwinds translating to a sustained trend of declines in enrollment and student revenue. A highly competitive student market in California including many strong public systems and private institution alternatives as well as a price sensitive student population will continue to serve as barriers to sustainably restoring net tuition revenue growth and reflect social considerations under Moody's ESG methodology. These challenging net student revenue conditions coupled with the conclusion of federal pandemic relief revenue could result in narrowing operating performance even as the university continues to implement expense management measures.
The affirmation of University of La Verne's A3 issuer rating incorporates its role as a comprehensive private university with Hispanic Serving Institution status and a diverse program mix across undergraduate, graduate and professional programs. Good fiscal management, including conservative budgeting and demonstrated ability and willingness to adjust expenses to match revenue, is supportive of healthy operating performance while sound wealth and liquidity also underpin credit quality. Offsetting credit factors include the ongoing student market challenges, limited revenue diversity, and moderately high financial leverage relative to peers. The trajectory of credit quality will largely be determined by the university's ability to strengthen student demand through its various strategic efforts while also maintaining its historically favorable operating results.
The affirmation of the A3 rating on the university's outstanding revenue bonds incorporates the university's issuer rating and the unsecured general obligation nature of the bonds.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook is supported by Moody's expectation of continued enrollment management challenges likely leading to narrower operating results once federal pandemic funds are exhausted.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Demonstrated strengthening of brand and strategic positioning, reflected in improved student demand, fundraising, and revenue growth
- Substantial increase in total wealth relative to debt and expenses
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Inability to stabilize enrollment and grow net tuition revenue
- Generation of narrower operating results on a sustained basis relative to historical levels
- Material decline in total wealth or liquidity
- Substantial increase in financial leverage
LEGAL SECURITY
University of La Verne's outstanding revenue bonds are unsecured general obligations of the university with no mortgage pledge or debt service reserve fund. In addition, the bonds have no financial covenants.
PROFILE
The University of La Verne is a private, not-for-profit, comprehensive university located in La Verne, California, which is about 35 miles east of Los Angeles. The university was founded as Lordsburg College in 1891 by members of the Church of the Brethren and was subsequently renamed La Verne College after its surrounding community. In 1977, it was reorganized as the University of La Verne and, today, it offers baccalaureate, masters and doctoral programs across 5 colleges on 9 campuses. For fall 2022, the university had 5,410 total FTE (full time equivalent) students, about 56% of whom are undergraduate. Fiscal 2022 operating revenue was about $153 million.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021
. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
