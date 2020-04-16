Moody's revises University of Maryland Medical System's outlook to stable; affirms A2

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 assigned to University of Maryland Medical System's (UMMS) bonds issued through the Maryland Health and Higher Educational Facilities Authority. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative. The action affects approximately $1.1 billion of outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the A2 reflects expectations that UMMS will continue to benefit from its sizeable clinical presence across a broad and economically sound region, strict certificate of need (CON), and the large influence of Maryland's Global Budget Revenue (GBR) on its operating performance. Governance considerations, under our ESG taxonomy, include a year of significant governance structure and leadership changes which resulted in a cultural turnaround that will undergird the System's strengthened financial and strategic platform. Expectations that fiscal 2020 operating performance will be relatively consistent with 2019's margins amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak reflects favorable intervention by Maryland's Health Services Cost Review Commission (HSCRC) and is also a Governance consideration under our ESG taxonomy. The HSCRC's considerable attention and support will likely limit the revenue loss from suspended services during the volume trough by enacting measures to smooth payments over a multi-month period. UMMS unrestricted cash and investments to total debt and days cash will remain adequate, though modest for the rating category, despite elevated capital spend over the next five years expected to be funded by cash-flow and incremental debt. The rating will remain constrained by high financial leverage and a highly competitive operating environment.

The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which will significantly reduce revenue from elective services and elevate costs. We regard the outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. While there is a high degree of uncertainty around the extent and length of the impact as well as the magnitude and timing of federal relief, the HSCRC's policies will ensure that hospitals have sufficient revenues to treat COVID cases. The rapid and widening spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. If our view of the credit quality of UMMS changes, we will update our opinion at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Revision of the outlook to stable reflects expectations that the system will continue to generate favorable operating performance in light of the State's actions and maintain adequate balance sheet metrics to withstand potential near term pressures related to COVID-19.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant growth of unrestricted liquidity to provide a strong cushion to UMMS large expense base and financial leverage

-Sustained improvement in operating performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Prolonged and significant decline in margins

-Notably weakened financial leverage metrics or balance sheet dilution

-Unfavorable rate structure under Maryland's GBR contract or permanent reduction of State support that translates to a weaker financial profile

-Significant, ongoing financial and operating disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak

LEGAL SECURITY

All parity obligations are currently secured by a security interest in the revenue of the Obligated Group. The Obligated Group includes all of the System's wholly-owned hospitals: University of Maryland Medical Center; Baltimore Washington Medical Center; The James Lawrence Kernan Hospital; Maryland General Hospital; Shore Health System, which owns Memorial Hospital at Easton and Dorchester General Hospital; University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, LLC, which owns and operates University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center; Civista Medical Center, Inc., which owns and operates University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center; Chester River Hospital Center, Inc., which owns and operates Chester River Hospital; Dimensions Health Corporation/UM Capital Region Health, and; the Upper Chesapeake Health System (UCHS) Hospitals (Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and Harford Memorial Hospital). In addition the UMMS Foundation is a member of the Obligated Group.

PROFILE

University of Maryland Medical System Corporation is a private, not-for-profit Corporation which owns and operates a multi-hospital regional health care delivery system that provides a wide range of health care services, including primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary care, as well as rehabilitation, chronic care, sub-acute care and skilled nursing care. The Medical System has approximately 2,485 licensed beds (acute & non-acute), and in fiscal year 2019 reported total operating revenues of $4.2 billion. The major component of the Medical System is the University of Maryland Medical Center ("UMMC"), a 767-bed academic medical center located in downtown Baltimore, which includes the Greenbaum Cancer Center and the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. UMMC is owned and operated by UMMS. UMMS' thirteen community and specialty hospitals are located throughout Central Maryland, portions of Maryland's Eastern Shore and southern Maryland.

