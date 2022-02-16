Moody's revises University of Rochester's (NY) outlook to stable; affirms Aa3

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised University of Rochester's (NY) outlook to stable from negative and affirmed the Aa3 issuer and revenue bond ratings. As of June 30, 2021, the university had approximately $1.5 billion of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to stable reflects improvement in the university's financial flexibility, driven by growth in unrestricted liquidity and overall cash and investments. Total cash and investments, while still moderate on a relative basis, have grown 64% since fiscal 2019 compared to 10% growth in expenses. The university, including the medical center which accounts for approximately 75% of total operating revenue, has proven resilient throughout the pandemic. Well managed expenses across the university, strong clinical demand and various federal stimuli have preserved EBIDA margins and debt service coverage. While capital plans remain significant over the next several years, they are well paced and are not expected to lead to a material increase in debt or use of reserves, which should preserve current balance sheet strength barring a significant downturn in investment markets.

Affirmation of the Aa3 issuer rating additionally reflects the university's excellent strategic positioning stemming from its role as a large private research university with a sound student market and a leading healthcare system serving the upstate New York region. The university benefits from a well-coordinated leadership structure in managing its large and growing enterprise, with operating revenue of $5.4 billion and total wealth of $5.3 billion in fiscal 2021. The rating also reflects UR's high exposure to and concentration of patient care related revenue. The pandemic still poses some risk going forward, but COVID cases have been manageable and clinical volumes remain strong. However, elevated inflation and labor shortages present risks across the medical center and could impact financial performance if current conditions persist.

The affirmation of the Aa3 revenue bond ratings incorporates the unsecured general obligation nature of the payment obligation and the Aa3 issuer rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for sustained pre-pandemic EBIDA margins and preservation of wealth and liquidity. It additionally incorporates debt issuance over the next few years consistent with the university's current capital plan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further increases in total wealth and unrestricted liquidity that outpaces expense growth and provides a materially stronger cushion for operations

- Stronger EBIDA margins to support rising debt burden

- Strengthening of fundraising

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained weakening of EBIDA margins below 8%

- Material reduction of unrestricted liquidity in light of rising expenditures

- Significant increase in leverage beyond what is currently planned

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are unsecured general obligations of the university.

PROFILE

The University of Rochester, founded in 1850, is a comprehensive private university with significant healthcare operations and a large research profile, with fiscal 2021 operating revenue of $5.4 billion. The University of Rochester Medical Center is part of the university, consisting of Strong Memorial Hospital; the Schools of Medicine & Dentistry, and Nursing; the faculty practice; and Eastman Institute for Oral Health. The hospital serves as the largest acute care general hospital in Rochester and serves both as a general and national tertiary care hospital and a specialty referral center for a 14-county area. The university's corporate structure includes several related and controlled entities, including Highland Hospital of Rochester.

