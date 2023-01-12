Moody's revises University of Southern California's outlook to stable; affirms Aa1 issuer and revenue bond ratings

New York, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised University of Southern California's (USC) outlook to stable from negative. At this time we have also affirmed the Aa1 issuer and revenue bond ratings. The university had $2.7 billion of debt outstanding as of June 30, 2022.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The revision of the outlook to stable reflects maintenance of the university's financial strength and excellent brand and strategic positioning following a multi-year period of highly public legal issues with large financial repercussions. After three years of operating performance tarnished by legal settlement accruals and other legal expenses, fiscal 2022 performance reflects the fiscal strength exhibited by the university prior to the legal issues. With legal issues largely behind the university, we expect maintenance of healthy operating margins in the mid-single digits (per Moody's calculations). Student demand and fundraising maintained its strong momentum over this period while wealth growth largely kept pace with peers despite over $1 billion in legal settlements.
The affirmation of USC's Aa1 issuer rating reflects its strong student market and research enterprise, growing academic medical center, exceptional fundraising and balanced revenue mix. Wealth levels continue to grow, with gift revenue averaging nearly $500 million annually. USC maintains strong pricing power, evident in solid net tuition per student growth and, when combined with growing enrollment, leads to consistent growth in net tuition revenue. Board and administrative changes, with new policies and oversight, have substantially improved governance. Additionally reflected in USC's rating is its moderately high leverage, growing healthcare operations that are currently performing well relative to the healthcare sector but have differing business risks, and a debt portfolio comprised of large bullet or deferred principal structures.
The affirmation of the Aa1 revenue bond ratings reflects the issuer rating and the broad unsecured nature of the payment obligation.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that USC will maintain surplus operations with EBIDA sufficient for strong debt service coverage and reinvestment. It additionally incorporates maintenance of liquidity levels and expectations of no material rise in debt. Further, the outlook acknowledges the possibility of incremental legal challenges related to legacy matters, but with manageable financial consequences.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Substantial growth in total wealth beyond Aa1 peers
-Material improvement in unrestricted liquidity relative to operations
-Further strengthening of strategic position, including evidenced improvement to governance and management and the university's academic and health care competitive profiles
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Inability to maintain positive operating margins in line with fiscal 2022 results
- Weakening of reputation and strategic positioning as evidenced by weakened student demand, philanthropic support and ability to sufficiently grow operating revenue
- Substantial additional debt issuance, particularly without growth in balance sheet reserves
- Sustained weakening of health care operations
LEGAL SECURITY
The university's bonds are an unsecured general obligation.
PROFILE
University of Southern California, founded in 1880, is a large, private research university located in Los Angeles. With FTE enrollment in excess of 44,000, it is the largest private university in California and one of the nation's largest. It has a vast operating scale and scope of operations, generating $6.6 billion in operating revenue for fiscal 2022 across its academic, research and clinical enterprises. USC's integrated health care system generated $2.5 billion in revenue for fiscal 2022 (included in $6.6 billion total operating revenue) and comprises 37% of total operating revenue.
