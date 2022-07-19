Moody's revises Upstream Newco, Inc.'s outlook to stable from positive, ratings affirmed at B3

New York, July 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") revised Upstream Newco, Inc.'s ("Upstream") outlook to stable from positive. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Upstream's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, B2 rating on the first lien senior secured credit facility, and Caa2 rating on the second lien term loan.

The stabilization of the outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Upstream's financial leverage will remain elevated over the next 12 to 18 months, reducing the likelihood of an upgrade. This reflects industry headwinds including labor pressures and rising interest rates that have followed the company's 2021 acquisition of Results Physiotherapy. The industry has been somewhat impacted by wage inflation, and while volume recovery has been solid as the severity of the pandemic has eased relative to mid-2020, there is the risk to volumes if the US economic environment weakens. Governance is a factor in this rating action as Upstream has continued to employ high financial leverage to fund smaller tuck-in transactions. Debt to EBITDA as of March 31, 2022 was 7.9x. Moody's expects leverage to improve as Upstream completes the integration of recent acquisitions and continues to build scale and density in markets, but at a slower pace than Moody's previous expectations.

The affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects Moody's view that demand for physical therapy services will remain strong, supported by generally steady utilization trends throughout most of the ongoing pandemic.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Upstream Newco, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Upstream Newco, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Upstream's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial leverage at 7.9x. The rating also reflects the company's rapid expansion strategy as it grows predominantly through new clinic openings. The rating is constrained by the low barriers to entry in the physical therapy business and the risk of market oversaturation given the rapid expansion plans of Upstream and many of its competitors. The rating is supported by Upstream's strong track record of same store sales growth and management of new clinic expansions and acquisitions. Moody's expects that the demand for physical therapy will continue to grow given it is relatively low-cost and relative advantage to more expensive treatments or opioid pain management.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's gross debt/EBITDA will steadily decline, but remain over 6.0x over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's considers Upstream to have adequate liquidity. Moody's expects Upstream to generate negative free cash flow in 2022, after paying for significant growth expenditures and the repayment of approximately $13 million in Medicare Advance Payments and deferred payroll taxes in 2022. Despite these payments, liquidity is supported by the company's approximately $26 million of cash as of March 31, 2022, and $40 million of availability on the company's revolving credit facility. In addition, the company has demonstrated its ability to conserve cash if necessary by reducing growth investments.

Upstream faces social risks such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. However, Moody's does not consider the physical therapy providers to face the same level of social risk as many other healthcare providers. Further, Upstream benefits from positive social considerations, as physical therapy can be a less expensive and a safer alternative to surgery or opioid usage. From a governance perspective, Moody's views Upstream's growth strategy to be aggressive given its history of debt funded new clinic openings and clinic acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Upstream increases its size and scale and demonstrates stable organic growth at the same time that it effectively executes its expansion strategy. Additionally, debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.0 times could support an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens or if the company fails to effectively manage its rapid growth or the company pursues more aggressive financial policies.

Upstream Newco, Inc., headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a provider of outpatient rehabilitation services - primarily physical therapy. Through its subsidiaries, Upstream operates about 1,150 clinics in 28 states, with a strong presence in the Southeast. Upstream is owned by Revelstoke Capital Partners, LLC, a Denver-based private equity firm. The company's revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 is approximately $663 million.

