Moody's revises Vassar College, NY's outlook to stable from negative, affirms Aa3 issuer and debt ratings

New York, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook for Vassar College, NY (Vassar's) to stable from negative and has affirmed the Aa3 issuer and debt ratings. As of fiscal 2022, the college had $253 million in total debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The revision of the outlook to stable from negative is driven by Vassar's improved operating performance, with two years of balanced operations after a prolonged period of deficits. In fiscal 2021 and 2022, EBIDA margins improved to 14% from the 9%-11% range, with similar performance expected in fiscal 2023. Notably, net tuition revenue grew 33% from fiscal 2018 to fiscal 2022, reflecting continued sound student demand even with a material decrease in the tuition discount rate. Governance is a key driver for this rating action, evidenced by management's disciplined financial strategy and credibility.
Affirmation of Vassar's Aa3 issuer rating incorporates its high wealth, with almost $1.3 billion in total cash and investments for fiscal 2022 providing strong 5.9x coverage of operating expenses. Credit quality is further supported by the college's sound market position as a highly selective liberal arts college with relatively strong student demand and philanthropic support. While operating performance has improved, EBIDA margins and debt to EBIDA remain somewhat weaker than peers. Furthermore, multiple years of operating deficits that required elevated endowment spending have hindered financial reserve growth relative to peers. This is particularly notable given Vassar's favorable fundraising, as three-year average gifts per student are stronger than peers.
The Aa3 debt ratings reflects the issuer rating and the unconditional general obligation characteristics of the bonds.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects expectations that improved operating performance will continue, with no elevated endowment spending, decline in liquidity or additional debt in the near term.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Significantly improved, sustained operating performance
-Substantial increase in financial reserves relative to moderately high debt and small scope of operations
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Material reduction in financial reserves or liquidity
-Inability to sustain at least balanced operations
-Increased debt without material growth in EBIDA
LEGAL SECURITY
Bonds are a general unsecured obligation of the college.
PROFILE
Vassar College, located in the mid-Hudson River Valley in Poughkeepsie, New York, is a highly selective four-year liberal arts college offering exclusively undergraduate programs, enrolling 2,444 students in fall 2022. For fiscal 2022, the college had operating revenue of $215 million and total cash and investments of almost $1.3 billion.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Susan Shaffer
Lead Analyst
Higher Education
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Rachael McDonald
Additional Contact
Housing
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653