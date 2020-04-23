Moody's revises Vulcan's outlook to stable from positive; affirms Baa3 senior unsecured rating

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) revised the outlook of Vulcan Materials Company to stable, from positive. Moody's also affirmed Vulcan's Baa3 senior unsecured ratings.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectations of pressure on Vulcan's EBITDA and operating profit as a result of weaker demand from private construction projects amid the coronavirus pandemic. The overall slowdown in economic activity will make it more difficult for the company to reach the milestones set by us when the positive outlook was assigned," said Griselda Bisono, Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst. "The affirmation of the rating reflects our view that Vulcan will maintain strong liquidity despite anticipated operating volatility over the next 12-18 months."

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

Issuer: Vulcan Materials Company

Senior Unsecured Rating, Affirmed at Baa3

Issuer: Legacy Vulcan Corp.

Senior Unsecured Rating, Affirmed at Baa3

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Vulcan Materials Company

Outlook Changed to Stable from Positive

Issuer: Legacy Vulcan Corp.

Outlook Changed to Stable from Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Vulcan's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's expectations of volume contraction in aggregates from private residential and non-residential construction, which makes up roughly half of the company's revenues, resulting in flat top line growth and modest margin declines in 2020 followed by a slow recovery in 2021. Public infrastructure spending, which makes up the other half of the company's revenues, is expected to remain stable. Moody's now expects Debt-to-EBITDA to remain flat in 2020 at 2.7x compared to 2019. Construction is broadly considered an essential service in the U.S. and Vulcan's business is well-positioned to benefit longer term from high barriers to entry and strong demand characteristics in the markets served, including population growth.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Vulcan's exposure to private construction has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Vulcan's liquidity is excellent and takes into consideration strong positive free cash flow and full revolver availability. Corporate governance considerations at Vulcan include a financial strategy characterized by conservative balance sheet management, and a track record of maintaining leverage within its target range of 2.0-2.5x (as calculated by the company).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Vulcan's ratings could be upgraded should the company's adjusted operating margin increase over 18%. The ratings could also be upgraded if adjusted debt-to-EBITDA was sustained below 2.5x at all points through the construction cycle, adjusted debt to book capitalization was below 30%, adjusted EBIT-to-interest expense increased above 6.0x, and adjusted retained cash flow as a percentage of net debt was closer to 35%. Strong liquidity would also support a ratings upgrade.

The ratings would likely be downgraded in the event that Vulcan's adjusted operating margins deteriorate below 12%, adjusted debt leverage increases above 3.0x and adjusted EBIT-to-interest expense coverage is below 4.0x over an extended period of time. Additional rating pressures could emerge if construction fundamentals were to deteriorate materially, or Vulcan's liquidity were to deteriorate.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158917. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Vulcan Materials Company [NYSE: VMC] is one of the largest producers of construction aggregates in the U.S., and is also a major producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. Its primary end markets include public roads, public infrastructure, private non-residential, and private residential construction. Its aggregates reserves stand at about 16.2 billion tons. For the year ended December 31, 2019, Vulcan generated approximately $4.9 billion in revenue.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

