Moody's revises West China Cement's outlook to negative, affirms Ba2 corporate family rating

Hong Kong, September 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed West China Cement Limited's (WCC) Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured rating.

At the same time, Moody's has revised the rating outlook to negative from stable.

"The outlook change to negative reflects our concern over WCC's reducing liquidity buffer due to a potential structural decline in profitability associated with the prolonged demand weakness in its end markets and capital expenditure for its expansion projects in Africa," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"These risks are counterbalanced by the company's still-adequate internal financial resources, including cash and cash flow from operations. We expect the company to prudently manage its financials to maintain adequate liquidity and its debt to EBITDA at below 3.0x over the next 12-18 months. This leverage level is in line with its rating category, and hence, supports the rating affirmation at Ba2," adds Zhang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

WCC's Ba2 CFR reflects the company's dominant market share in cement production in central and southern Shaanxi Province.

The rating also considers WCC's business synergies with Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (A2 stable). Anhui Conch has increased its stake in WCC to 29.14% as of the end June 2022, from 21.1% as of the end of 2020.

At the same time, WCC's rating is constrained by the cyclical nature of the cement industry, execution risks associated with its expansion, the company's developing operating scale and its limited diversification in terms of product and market coverage.

Domestic cement demand was weak in the first half of 2022, reflecting weak property demand that has yet to be fully compensated by increasing infrastructure demand. At the same time, China's pandemic-related restrictions and extreme weather conditions have also lowered construction activities, adding further pressure on cement demand.

Domestic cement production declined 15% to 977 million tons in the first half (1H) of 22, while a material contraction in supply has yet to balance the demand weakness. The increase in cement prices has been insufficient to fully cover rising costs due to inflation. WCC recorded a 12.7% sales volume decline in its core Shaanxi market in 1H22, while its domestic revenue and profit declines were partially offset by its increasing overseas operations.

Moody's expects China's cement market to gradually recover in 2H22 on the back of an improving operating environment, including higher infrastructure spending and better weather conditions.

Despite the market weakness, WCC maintained its total debt to EBITDA at 2.7x as of the end of June 2022, which is solid for its rating level considering that 1H22 was not the peak of the business cycle. In addition, its total debt declined slightly to RMB8.7 billion as of the end of June 2022 from RMB9.1 billion as of the end of 2021.

Moody's expects WCC to continue expanding in Africa, focusing on projects in Congo and Ethiopia over the next 12-18 months. Its Mozambique project recorded higher profit margins than WCC's domestic operations, bringing the company some business diversification.

However, if its cash flow from domestic operations weakens, the capital requirement for the expansion projects could reduce the company's liquidity buffer and financial flexibility. WCC's cash to short-term debt ratio declined to 0.9x as of the end of June 2022 from 1.1x as of the end of 2021.

WCC's liquidity is adequate. The company had cash and cash-like sources of about RMB3.1 billion as of the end of June 2022. This, together with its operating cash flow, is sufficient to cover its debt maturities, dividend payout and essential capital expenditure over the next 12-18 months.

The senior unsecured rating is unaffected by structural subordination due to claims at the operating company level. This is because, despite WCC's status as a holding company with a majority of claims at the operating subsidiaries, its creditors benefit from the group's highly diversified business profile, with cash flow generation across a large number of operating subsidiaries in different parts of China and overseas, which mitigates structural subordination risk.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations have a moderately negative impact on WCC's ratings. The company's exposure to highly negative environmental and moderately negative social risks is in line with rated cement producers. Its governance risk exposure reflects the company's expansion strategy in Africa and moderately negative board structure. These risks are partially tempered by the presence of a material minority shareholder, Anhui Conch.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could revise WCC's rating outlook to stable if the company increases its liquidity buffer and sustains its cash to short-term debt level above 1.2x. At the same time, a return to a stable outlook will depend on the company prudently managing its expansion during the market downturn, such that it does not increase pressure on the financial metrics.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if WCC's financial and/or liquidity position weaken because of falling revenue, rising costs, aggressive expansion or unexpected shareholder distributions. Financial metrics that indicate a rating downgrade include a failure to restore cash to short-term debt above 1.0x or debt/EBITDA exceeding 3.0x-3.5x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74988. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

West China Cement Limited (WCC) is a leading cement producer in terms of capacity in China's Shaanxi Province. As of the end of 2021, the company's annual capacity was 29.0 million tons. Most of WCC's plants are located in central and southern Shaanxi Province. As of the end of 2021, the company was 32.3% owned by its founder and chairman, Zhang Jimin, and 27.1% owned by Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (Anhui Conch). WCC listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in August 2010.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Roy Zhang

Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

