Moody's revises West China Cement's outlook to positive, affirms Ba2 corporate family rating

Hong Kong, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed West China Cement Limited's (WCC)
Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR).
At the same time, Moody's revised the rating outlook to positive
from stable.
"The outlook change to positive reflects our expectation that WCC
will continue to grow its business and market diversity, while generating
healthy cash flow and maintaining prudent financial management and adequate
liquidity," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President
and Senior Analyst.
RATINGS RATIONALE
West China Cement Limited's (WCC) Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects
the company's dominant market share in cement production in the
central and southern part of Shaanxi Province and its track record of
low leverage. The rating also takes into consideration WCC's business
synergies with Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (Anhui Conch,
A2 stable) and Anhui Conch's technical support to WCC. Anhui Conch
held a 21.1% stake in WCC as of the end of 2020.
At the same time, WCC's rating is constrained by the cyclical
nature of the cement industry, developing operating scale and limited
diversification in terms of product and market coverage. These
risks are partially tempered by favorable industry conditions in the markets
that WCC operates in, where cement supply is constrained due to
regulatory and environmental factors. Such restrictions help balance
the supply and demand for cement, supporting high cement prices.
Moreover, WCC's low financial leverage provides a strong buffer
against business volatilities.
WCC has sustained positive free cash flow from 2015 to 2019, reflecting
its solid business model and prudent financial management. In addition,
it has maintained its leverage, measured by adjusted debt to EBITDA,
below 2.0x from 2017 to 2020, which is strong for its rating
level.
The company continues to grow its operating scale and product diversity
by investing in aggregate, readily mixed concrete and other building
material products. It has also improved its geographical diversification
by acquiring two new projects, in Sichuan Province in China and
Mozambique in East Africa.
WCC's liquidity is adequate. The company had cash and cash-like
sources of about RMB1.5 billion as of the end 2020. This,
together with its strong operating cash flow, is sufficient to cover
its debt maturities and planned capital expenditure over the next 12 to
18 months.
WCC's rating also takes into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations.
Globally, the building materials sector has elevated credit exposure
to environmental risks, which could be material to WCC's credit
quality within three to five years. In China, the cement
sector is one of the country's major contributors to carbon dioxide emissions.
It is also a major emitter of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and
dust. The cement industry is energy intensive. The mining
and manufacturing process for cement production consumes large amounts
of coal, electricity and water.
WCC has upgraded its production lines to meet higher emission standards
and has implemented measures to increase energy efficiency, as well
as reduce dust and carbon emissions. As the local industry leader,
WCC continues to invest in equipment and processes to manage the environmental
risks. It benefits from tightened environmental standards in China
as the industry consolidates.
In terms of corporate governance, the company was 32.3%
owned by its founder and chairman, Zhang Jimin, as of the
end of 2020. The concentrated shareholding risk is partially tempered
by the presence of Anhui Conch, which held a 21.1%
stake in the company as of the end of 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
WCC's rating could be upgraded if the company can manage the execution
risk, and demonstrates financial prudence while increasing its scale
and geographic diversification, such that it sustains a cash to
short-term debt ratio above 1.0x and adjusted debt/EBITDA
below 2.0x.
On the other hand, the outlook could return to stable if WCC's financial
and/or liquidity position weaken because of falling revenue, rising
costs, aggressive debt-funded expansion or unexpected shareholder
distributions.
Financial indicators for a return to stable outlook include debt/EBITDA
exceeding 2.0x or adjusted debt/capitalization above 30%
on a sustained basis.
Any reduction in Conch's support for, or level of ownership in,
WCC would be negative for WCC's rating.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Building Materials published
in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158917.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
West China Cement Limited (WCC) is one of the leading cement producers
by capacity in China's Shaanxi Province. As of the end 2020,
the company's annual capacity was 33.2 million tons. Most
of WCC's plants are located in central and southern Shaanxi Province.
As of the end of 2020, the company was 32.3% owned
by its founder and chairman, Zhang Jimin, and 21.1%
owned by Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (Anhui Conch). WCC
was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in August 2010.
