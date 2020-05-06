Moody's revises Westchester County Health Care Corp.'s (NY) & Charity Health System's (NY) outlook to negative; Baa2 affirmed

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service affirmed Westchester County Health Care Corporation's (WCHCC) and Charity Health System's (CHS) Baa2 ratings and revised the outlook to negative from stable. The action affects approximately $745 million of outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects material revenue loss from the suspension of non-essential services during COVID-19, a social risk under Moody's ESG taxonomy. The outlook also reflects the financial impact of a potentially prolonged reactivation period given the severity of COVID-19 in the region, exacerbated by a thin pre-COVID liquidity position. The affirmation of the Baa2 reflects adequate near-term liquidity received from federal relief funds, the likelihood of additional federal funding, and availability under bank lines. The affirmation also reflects WCHCC's market position as a large, essential enterprise and expected post-COVID volume growth from a new ambulatory care pavilion.

The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which will significantly reduce cashflow from non-essential services and elevate costs. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the extent and length of the impact. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

Charity Health System's (CHS) Baa2 affirmation and negative outlook are based on WCHCC's legal guarantee to pay debt service on CHS's Series 2015 bonds, if CHS is unable. References to "Consolidated system" or "system" reflect combined WCHCC and CHS.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects material revenue loss from the suspension of non-essential services during COVID-19 and a potentially prolonged reactivation period given the severity of COVID in the region, combined with thin pre-COVID liquidity. While near-term liquidity will be adequate, WCHHC's high dependency on Medicaid disproportionate share payments will continue to drive high quarterly variability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material growth in liquidity

- Sustained higher operating cashflow margins for the consolidated system including CHS

- Measurable improvement in operating and balance sheet leverage metrics

- Demonstrated financial support from Westchester County

- For Charity Health System, upgrade of Westchester County Health Care Corp.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained decline in days cash on hand or cash-to-debt from FYE19 levels

- Sustained decline in margins

- Increase in leverage, including lease or vendor financings

- Meaningful increase in pension contributions

- High level of operating disruption associated with COVID-19 or prolonged severe downturn in the economy

- For Charity Health System, downgrade of Westchester County Health Care Corp.

LEGAL SECURITY

The obligated group consists of Westchester County Health Care Corporation, which includes the Westchester Medical Center Valhalla and MidHudson campuses. The obligated group does not include HealthAlliance, CHS and certain other subsidiaries of WCHCC. The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross receipts of the obligated group and mortgages of certain property. The mortgages consist of leasehold interests in the Valhalla and MidHudson campuses.

WCHCC provides an irrevocable and unconditional guaranty covering full and timely payment of all scheduled payments of principal and interest on CHS's bonds. The guarantee is evidenced through a supplemental indenture to WCHCC's master trust indenture, putting CHS's bonds on parity with WCHCC's other MTI obligations. While the guarantee does not extend to accelerated bonds, the indenture does not allow for acceleration of principal and interest on CHS's bonds. Additionally, CHS's bonds are not subject to mandatory redemptions. CHS's bonds are secured by gross receivables of the obligated group, which includes the hospitals only and excludes physician-related entities. Long-term debt service coverage of 1.1 times is required; however, failure to meet does not cause an event of default if a consultant has been called in.

PROFILE

The Westchester County Health Care Corporation (WCHCC) is a New York Public Benefit Corporation. The main campus is located in suburban Westchester County, New York and is leased from Westchester County. The major facilities with 872 beds include the Main Hospital, Level 1 Trauma Center, Behavioral Health Center, 260,000 square-foot Ambulatory Care Pavilion, and Maria Fareri Children's Hospital, all on the Valhalla Campus, and the MidHudson Regional Hospital, in Poughkeepsie, NY. Effective March 30, 2016 WCHCC entered into an affiliation agreement with HealthAlliance (315 licensed beds) and WMC-Ulster, in which WMC-Ulster became the sole member of HealthAlliance.

CHS is comprised of Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y., Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, and St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick (total 361 staffed beds), as well as a long term care facility and an assisted living facility and a large number of employed physicians.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in rating Westchester County Health Care Corporation, NY was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in rating Charity Health System, NY was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

