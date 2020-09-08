Moody's revises Western Washington University, WA's outlook to negative; A1 assigned to Series 2020 bonds

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised Western Washington University's outlook to negative from stable and has assigned an A1 to the proposed $21.3 million Housing and Dining System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 (Taxable). We have also affirmed the A1 ratings on approximately $146 million of outstanding housing and dining system bonds and student recreation fee revenue bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to negative reflects the likelihood for already weak operating performance to remain thin through at least fiscal 2021 due to pressures linked to the coronavirus pandemic, including a 10% decline in fall 2020 enrollment, related drops in tuition, auxiliary and fee revenue, and potential further declines in liquidity.

The assignment and affirmation of the A1 rating incorporates WWU's solid total wealth and very good strategic positioning, which translated into healthy pre-COVID enrollment growth between fall 2015 and fall 2019, driving strong 19% revenue growth over the same period. The university's market role, including its established STEM programs and relative affordability compared to other in-state peers, offers the prospect for enrollment to improve in fall 2021 should disruption linked to the coronavirus subside. Strategic programmatic and capital investments to support growth have resulted in operating deficits, thin cash flow and material declines in unrestricted liquidity. Given the expectation for continued thin operating performance through at least fiscal 2021, improved liquidity is unlikely in the near term.

We regard the coronavirus as a social consideration within our ESG framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety. WWU's operating performance prior to the coronavirus pandemic was relatively thin compared to similarly-rated A1 peers, with fiscal 2020 and 2021 results expected to be similar given continued impacts of the pandemic. The university has outlined expense reductions in fiscal 2021 to mitigate potential cuts in state appropriations and declining net tuition and auxiliary revenue, in addition to utilizing remaining CARES Act funds and potentially some reserves. With the planned transaction, the university will restructure debt service for the housing and dining bonds to shift fiscal 2021 and 2022 principal and interest payments to future years. This move will provide near-term budget relief given significantly lower revenue tied to reduced housing occupancy for fall 2020 of just 33% of total available beds. Our governance analysis under our ESG framework incorporates the university's plans to defer previously planned debt service to provide near-term budgetary relief and compliance with state and local health guidance to reduce its available housing occupancy in light of the pandemic.

For the Housing and Dining System bonds, the rating incorporates the expectation that pledged revenues will increase to provide sufficient coverage of the next housing and dining debt service payment in fiscal 2023.

For the Student Recreation Fee bonds, the rating incorporates a mandatory student fee that, despite a reduction in the fee charged to students for fall 2020, is expected to generate approximately 1.1x debt service coverage from net revenues.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects expectations of continued thin operating performance through at least fiscal 2021 due to coronavirus impacts. Further declines in enrollment in fall 2021 or a material decline in liquidity or state operating appropriations could pressure the rating downwards.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material growth in total wealth, including unrestricted liquidity

- Sustained improvement in operating performance and debt service coverage from pledged revenues

- Ability to regain pre-coronavirus student demand, including growing enrollment and increasing net tuition revenue growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Prolonged period of weakened pledged revenues

- Further weakening of operating performance, including declines in net tuition revenue and state operating appropriations

- Material declines in unrestricted liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The university's proposed Series 2020 bonds are payable from net revenues of the university's Housing and Dining (H&D) System and are on parity with WWU's outstanding Housing and Dining System revenue bonds. WWU's H&D system revenue bonds contain a rate covenant under which it agrees to set rates to generate net revenues in the system to at least 1.25x of annual debt service payments. Fiscal 2019 net revenues of the H&D system of $9.7 million provided roughly 1.44x debt service coverage, and management has indicated preliminary net revenues of $10.9 million, providing 1.33x debt service coverage for fiscal 2020. The system also has a renewal and replacement fund equal to 5% of outstanding bonds that can be used for debt service to the extent other funds are not legally available.

The Series 2012 Student Recreation Fee Revenue and Refunding Bonds are payable from a pledge of the Service and Recreation Center (SRC) Fee, a mandatory services and activities fee. Preliminary fiscal 2020 revenues of $4.7 million provided approximately 1.2x debt service coverage from net revenues. In fiscal 2021, the university decided to lower the SRC Fee for fall 2020, although the university still projects generating approximately $4 million of revenue, and with lower expenses, providing 1.1x debt service coverage from net revenues, sufficient to meet the 1.0x covenant

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the proposed Series 2020 housing and dining system bonds will be used to refund existing 2021 and 2022 debt service in order to restructure and defer payment. Series 2020 bonds will capitalize fiscal 2021 and 2022 interest and restructure fiscal 2021 and 2022 debt service to run from fiscal 2023 through fiscal 2034 and will pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Western Washington University, located in city of Bellingham (Aa2), was established in 1893. WWU is one of six public, four-year universities in the state of Washington. In fiscal 2019, WWU generated approximately $309 million in operating revenue and enrolled approximately 15,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) students as of fall 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019.

