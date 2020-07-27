Moody's revises Wildlife Conservation Society's (NY) outlook to negative; assigns A1 to revenue bonds

New York, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised Wildlife Conservation Society, NY's (WCS) outlook to negative from stable and has assigned an A1 to the proposed $166 million of Series 2020 Bonds (Taxable) maturing in 2050. We have also affirmed the A1 on outstanding revenue bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to negative reflects expectations that revenue shortfalls in fiscal 2020 and 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a significant deterioration of operating performance. This will result in a use of unrestricted liquidity that is already thin relative to similarly rated peers. While the zoos have begun to reopen, capacity is limited, and the aquarium remains closed to the public. Uncertainty remains as to when all attractions can return to normal operations. Further, reopening plans are subject to state and local guidelines that could change if there is a resurgence in coronavirus cases. While WCS has some expense flexibility with seasonal workers, the business model has high fixed costs related to animal care and maintenance of the zoos and aquarium. The refunding of all debt will provide near-term budget relief as interest will be capitalized through fiscal 2023. However, the bulleted structure and extended maturity limit debt capacity and affordability in the out years.

The assignment and affirmation of WCS's A1 continues to reflect its very good market strengths as a leading global conservation organization with diverse revenue streams and consistently strong donor support. Fundraising and grant support consistently exceeds $100 million, much of which funds its conservation efforts in more than 50 countries. Around 4 million people visit its zoos and aquarium annually. Leading up to the pandemic, WCS was on track for another year of growth in attendance and visitor revenue. Support from the City of New York (Aa1 negative) for zoo and aquarium operations is expected to remain stable. WCS continues to invest in experiences to remain competitive and the aquarium construction and restoration is nearly complete. While budgetary discipline and strategic financial planning are sound with good financial policies, WCS's investments in programs and facilities has led to erosion of the spending the power of its wealth relative to expenses over time. Total cash and investments to operating expenses, for example, was at 2.6x in 2008, declining to 1.6x in 2019 through a combination of expense growth and wealth declines. Total cash and investments of around $500 million continue to provide favorable financial support. Debt levels remain moderate overall, with city capital support meeting a portion of capital needs and limiting the need for additional borrowing.

The coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic outlook are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects limited prospects for near term visitor revenue recovery that will lead to significant operating deficits through fiscal 2021. This has the potential to be materially dilutive to WCS's liquidity and overall wealth levels. The outlook additionally incorporates no additional debt apart from limited use of a line of credit for the purposes of bridging capital grant reimbursements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Consistently stronger cash flow and debt service coverage

- Rise in total wealth that outpaces peers with specific emphasis on rebuilding unrestricted liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Disruption to reopening plans that leads to weaker visitor revenue scenarios

- Inability to resume positive cash flow sufficient to cover interest only debt service beginning in fiscal 2022

- Inability to maintain at least 150 monthly days cash on hand

- Weakened market position, evidenced by significant decline in fundraising or deterioration in city support

- Additional debt

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are unsecured general obligations of the Wildlife Conservation Society. There will be no debt service reserve fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds from the Series 2020 Bonds will be used to refund the Series 2013A and Series 2014A bonds, refinance a taxable loan and to pay the costs of issuance. The bonds will fund capitalized interest through fiscal 2023.

PROFILE

WCS manages the Bronx Zoo, the New York Aquarium, and through a contractual relationship with the City of New York, three other city zoos (Central Park, Prospect Park, and Queens Zoos). In addition to the New York City venues, WCS is a leader in global conservation, with conservationists and scientists working in over 50 countries. Operating revenue was $288 million in fiscal 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

