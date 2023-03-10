Moody's revises Wildlife Conservation Society's (NY) outlook to stable from negative, affirms A1 ratings

New York, March 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised Wildlife Conservation Society, NY's (WCS) outlook to stable from negative and has affirmed its A1 revenue bonds ratings. WCS had approximately $168 million of total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2022.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The revision of the outlook to stable from negative is driven by improved operating performance as revenue has recovered from pandemic-related drops. While visitor levels at WCS's zoos and aquarium remain below pre-pandemic levels, visitor spending has increased and will continue to grow earned revenue. Though EBIDA margins will moderate from fiscal 2022's 9%, which benefited from federal support, continued improved performance will support generally balanced operations after multiple years of deficits. Improved EBIDA will support debt service, as interest payments for WCS's Series 2020 bonds begin in fiscal 2024. In addition, growing philanthropic support and investment returns have boosted wealth, which will fluctuate slightly as donated funds are spent down over coming fiscal years. Along with steady grant revenue, these diverse revenue streams will provide further support for core zoo operations and WCS's global conservation efforts in over 50 countries.
Affirmation of WCS's A1 ratings is driven by its established brand as a leading global conservation organization and manager of four New York City zoos and the New York City Aquarium, with millions of annual visitors. In addition to strong philanthropic giving and grant revenue, stable support for operations and capital from the City of New York further underpin WCS's very good credit quality. Other considerations include WCS's high fixed-cost business model, the complexity of its global conservation efforts, manageable leverage and ongoing capital needs.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectations of stable operations in fiscal 2023, reflecting increases in earned revenue from recovering visitor levels and continued strong grant and philanthropic revenue. The outlook also incorporates continued coverage of the cost of the costs of the Central Park, Prospect Park and Queens Zoos by the City of New York in accordance with management agreements for those facilities.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Multiyear improvement in operating performance reflected in stronger EBIDA margins and annual debt service coverage
- Material growth in wealth and liquidity that outpaces peers
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Decreased liquidity as a result of a return to operating deficits
- Material disruption to zoo and aquarium operations that results in reduction in earned revenue
- Substantial reduction in philanthropic giving, grant revenue or support from the City of New York
LEGAL SECURITY
Bonds are unsecured general obligations of the Wildlife Conservation Society. There is no debt service reserve fund.
PROFILE
WCS manages the Bronx Zoo, the New York Aquarium, and, through a contractual relationship with the City of New York, three other city zoos (the Central Park, Prospect Park, and Queens Zoos). In addition to the New York City venues, WCS is a leader in global conservation, with conservationists and scientists working in over 50 countries. Operating revenue was $369 million in fiscal 2022.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/61538
. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
