Moody's revises Willamette University's (OR) outlook to negative, Baa2 rating affirmed

New York, January 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 issuer and debt ratings on Willamette University, OR. Total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2022, was $115 million, with bonds issued by Oregon Facilities Authority. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision in the outlook to negative from stable reflects thinner than expected operating performance and associated lower debt service coverage that will continue through a transition period as the university implements strategies to grow enrollment and stabilize revenue. Management plans to bridge to operating equilibrium include potential further draws on liquidity to support operations which would impact financial flexibility. A constrained revenue environment reflecting demographic and societal changes introduced by the high reliance on students from the highly competitive regional market are a key driver of the change in the outlook. These social risks are someone mitigated by recent increases the number of incoming students in response to enhanced recruitment practices

The affirmation of Willamette University's Baa2 issuer rating is supported by solid wealth that provides a good cushion to both operations and debt, favorable donor support and a history of fiscal discipline that will provide a runway as it executes a multi-faceted strategic plan for enrollment growth and stability in its operating performance. The plan includes the merger with Pacific Northwest College of Art (PNCA) in Portland that took place in fiscal 2021, realignment and expansion of program offerings and upgrade of facilities across the two campuses, along with refinements to enrollment management. Management's track record of prudent risk management and financial planning lends credibility to its ability execute on these plans. Nevertheless, credit challenges emanate from the very low EBIDA margins anticipated by the university to persist until it reaches its target of fiscal balance in fiscal 2025. Financial leverage compared to operating revenue is elevated and debt service coverage is low even through 15 years of interest-only payments.

The affirmation of Willamette University's debt rating reflects the broad nature of the revenue bond pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our expectations of very thin operating performance and low liquidity in the context of a carrying out an ambitious strategy to contend with a challenging and competitive enrollment environment. Should enrollment and revenue prospects strengthen leading to sustainable EBIDA margins of around 12% with solid debt service coverage, the outlook could be revised to stable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Stronger market position highlighted by stabilization of enrollment and sustained net tuition revenue growth

- Sustained improvement in operating performance including healthy debt service coverage - Strengthened wealth and liquidity relative to debt and operations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in unrestricted liquidity or erosion of financial reserves

- Further deterioration of EBIDA margins and debt service coverage - Sustained weakening of market position reflected in trend of enrollment and net tuition revenue decline - Significant increase in leverage beyond current expectations

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2021 Series A and 2021 Series B bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge under a Pledge and Security Agreement. The 2016 Series B bonds are unsecured.

PROFILE

Willamette University is a small private liberal arts and sciences university, and one of the oldest in the western United States, with both undergraduate and graduate degrees, including law, business, data science and art. The main campus is in Oregon's capital city of Salem, with an additional location in the City of Portland. WU expanded its Portland presence in a merger with Pacific Northwest College of Art (PNCA) in fiscal 2021 with its first year of operations in fiscal 2022. For fiscal 2022, the university recorded $101 million in operating revenue and in fall 2022, enrolled 2,245 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

