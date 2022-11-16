Moody's revises Xavier University, OH's outlook to stable; affirms A3 issuer and debt ratings

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised Xavier University, OH's outlook to stable from positive and affirmed the A3 issuer and revenue bond ratings. The university had approximately $174 million of debt at the end of fiscal 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of Xavier University's outlook to stable from positive is driven by a reversal of increasing enrollment and net tuition revenue growth trends. This weakening of the university's student market will thin operating performance, with university management budgeting for an operating deficit through fiscal 2024. Overall full-time equivalent enrollment has fallen approximately 13% since fall 2019 resulting in overall net tuition declines that will continue through at least fiscal 2023. Enrollment losses have been felt at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, driven by both demographic and pandemic-related challenges, key social considerations under our ESG framework.

The affirmation of the A3 issuer rating remains supported by the university's strong liquidity, providing stability in time of operating uncertainty, and very good operating size. Despite recent enrollment losses, the university maintains good scope of operations with over 5,600 total FTEs and operating revenue of over $200 million. The university has historically generated strong EBIDA margins of nearly 20% and debt service coverage well above 2.5x. Even with an expected budget shortfall, we anticipate EBIDA margins to remain above 10%, as the university budgets for depreciation and debt service. Adding some uncertainty to the university's credit profile is its bold strategic plan, which calls for potential increases to debt and expenses over the medium term as the university looks to materially expand its athletics and health sciences programs. Other credit considerations include a high reliance on student charges to fund operations, growing philanthropy, a low age of plant, and some debt structure risk.

The affirmation of the A3 revenue bond rating reflects the issuer rating and the university's unsecured general obligation to pay.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of erosion of operating margins through fiscal 2024, with debt service coverage dropping below 2x in the near term. It also reflects expectations of enrollment stabilization in fall 2023 and operating performance improvement in fiscal 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A return of strengthening student market trends, evidenced by enrollment and net tuition revenue growth

- Growth in overall wealth that outpaces peers - Greater diversification of revenue sources through philanthropic and investment income growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to curb enrollment and net tuition revenue losses

- Thinner operating performance than projected resulting in debt service coverage below 1.0x - Significant increase in debt, weakening the university's leverage profile in a time of operating stress

LEGAL SECURITY

Xavier University's outstanding bonds are a general obligation of the university. The university does have outstanding private placement debt that are variable rate. Outstanding private placement debt is subject to financial covenants, which the university exceeds, leaving considerable flexibility.

PROFILE

Xavier University was founded in 1831 as a comprehensive Jesuit Catholic private university and is located in a residential neighborhood of Cincinnati, Ohio. The university enrolled 5,625 full-time equivalent students as of fall 2022, with operating revenue of almost $207 million.

