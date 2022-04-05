Moody's revises Xenia's outlook to stable; affirms ratings at B1

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") revised the outlook of XHR LP (Xenia) to stable from negative. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Xenia's B1 corporate family rating and its B1 senior secured rating.

The stable outlook reflects Xenia's stronger than expected recovery to ADR, RevPAR and EBITDA due largely to the improvement and resiliency of leisure demand and the REIT's exposure to key leisure and drive-to-markets, which have outperformed the broader lodging market. We expect continued acceleration of these trends coupled with the gradual recovery of group and business demand in 2022, which will enable the REIT to improve leverage and key metrics closer to pre-pandemic levels in the near-term.

Affirmations:

Issuer: XHR LP

-- Corporate Family Rating at B1

-- Backed Senior Secured at B1

Upgraded:

Issuer: XHR LP

-- Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating at SGL-2 from SGL-3

Outlook Action:

Issuer: XHR LP

Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Xenia's B1 corporate family rating reflects the REIT's high quality and well-diversified portfolio of luxury and upper upscale, premium branded hotel properties located in key leisure and drive-to-markets, which have shown a quicker recovery to stabilization in the current environment. These credit positives are offset by Xenia's high but improving leverage and secured debt levels for the rating category as well as a significant portion of assets pledged as collateral to the existing credit facilities and senior secured notes. Additionally, the inherent cyclicality and volatility of the lodging sector, driven by its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment, could continue to weigh on the future performance of the lodging sector, as evidenced by the recent ebb and flow of operating performance due to new COVID variants.

Investment activity and confidence in the lodging sector continue to improve, despite material headwinds over the past two years. Xenia closed on the acquisition of the W Nashville property for approximately $329 million in March 2022, using available cash on hand. Additionally, the REIT opportunistically sold two hotel assets in November 2021 and January 2022, using proceeds of approximately $41 million to repay outstanding debt. Leverage on a Moody's adjusted net debt to EBITDA basis improved to 10.2x for the full year ending 2021 and 5.5x for the annualized fourth quarter period. We expect leverage to normalize closer to pre-pandemic levels below 6x over the next twelve to eighteen months, through a combination of improving operating income and accretive growth opportunities.

Xenia's SGL-2 rating reflects an improving liquidity position over the next twelve-month period. At year-end 2021, liquidity was supported by $517 million in cash on hand - though the company's cash balance has declined with the closing of the W Nashville acquisition, and full availability on its $523 million revolver - which has decreased to $450 million through its maturity in February 2024. The REIT's existing credit facilities and senior secured notes are secured by a first priority lien on equity interests of subsidiaries owning certain unencumbered properties. Temporary financial covenant waivers on its corporate credit facilities go through the first quarter of 2022, followed by a set of relaxed covenants beginning in the second quarter and running through mid-2023. Near-term maturities are well-laddered, with no debt maturing until 2024, when its remaining corporate term loan, revolving credit facility and two mortgage notes come due.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded should the REIT achieve and maintain Net Debt/EBITDA closer to 5.0x, fixed charge coverage above 3.5x and secured debt below 25% of gross assets. Additionally, continued growth in size and scale on a leverage neutral basis as well as ample liquidity through industry and economic cycles could also support an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded should the REIT's current EBITDA trends reverse with leverage (net debt to EBITDA) remaining above 7.0x on a sustained basis. Additionally, weakened operating performance or inadequate liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Reed Valutas

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

