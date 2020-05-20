Moody's revises Yeshiva University's (NY) outlook to stable; affirms B3

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised Yeshiva University's (NY) outlook to stable from positive and affirmed the B3 rating on $146 million of revenue bonds outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to stable reflects additional operational challenges in light of the coronavirus pandemic and near-term uncertainties for key revenue streams. The disruptions caused by the pandemic are likely to pause progress on a multi-year plan to achieve breakeven operating performance from cash flow. Management is still projecting modest improvement in fiscal 2020 performance relative to fiscal 2019, but this relies on achieving fundraising targets established before the current period of financial market volatility. Uncertainties around enrollment and the potential impact on tuition revenue in fall 2020 creates additional headwinds that will be difficult to financially offset. Investment market volatility and declining liquidity will further restrict Yeshiva's operating flexibility through a challenging operating environment.

Yeshiva University's B3 rating positively incorporates the university's scale, specific market niche which provides for market distinction, historically strong fundraising, and the likelihood of full recovery in the event of default. Favorably, management has successfully narrowed the magnitude of annual operating deficits, in line with its ongoing fiscal stabilization plan. Strong projected 11.4% year over year growth of net tuition revenue in fiscal 2020 is credit positive, reflecting pre-coronavirus progress toward achieving a more sustainable business model. However, a multi-year approach to achieve breakeven performance will become more difficult to achieve and the university will continue to draw down liquidity through at least fiscal 2022, if not beyond. Moreover, low investment in physical facilities due to constrained cash flow highlights escalated deferred maintenance, a longer term credit challenge. While the university has already monetized a portion of real estate to bolster liquidity, the rating continues to incorporate the likelihood of full recovery for bondholders from other core campus real estate assets. However, if New York City real estate prices face downward pressure as a result of the pandemic, this could add additional credit challenges.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision to the stable outlook incorporates new operational risks caused by the pandemic that may constrain deficit reduction strategies. While Yeshiva was experiencing gradual credit momentum, the current operating environment is likely to impede progress on business transformation goals. The outlook further reflects expectations that Yeshiva's structural deficit will remain manageable in fiscal 2021 depending on the duration and magnitude of the pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Ability to maintain progress on business transformation and enterprise-wide growth as evidenced by sustained elimination of operating deficits and bolstering cash flow margins

-Sustained growth of net tuition

-Demonstrated ability to rebuild balance sheet resources and unrestricted liquidity through expanding donor support and improved financial performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-More rapid or steep decline in liquidity than currently anticipated

-Inability to reduce operating deficits in line with expectations

-Additional borrowing as operating cash flow is currently insufficient to meet annual debt service requirements, thus relying on available reserves to service these obligations

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2009 and 2011A revenue bonds are unsecured general obligations of the university. Bondholder security is subordinate to the mortgage and cash flow of certain parcels of campus real estate securing a $140 million loan ("Y Properties"). Financial covenants associated with the privately-placed notes include maintaining enterprise-wide liquidity and net assets in excess of specified levels. The university maintains a good cushion above these thresholds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not applicable

PROFILE

Yeshiva University is a moderately-sized private university with a distinct Jewish-focused mission. The university provides undergraduate, graduate, professional, and post-doctoral education and training. It is located in New York City, with three campuses in Manhattan and one in the Bronx. Yeshiva enrolls nearly 5,000 FTEs with graduate school education - including schools of law, social work, business, psychology - accounting for the largest area of growth. Albert Einstein College of Medicine (AECOM) is a separate, independent, affiliated college of medicine.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

