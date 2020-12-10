Moody's revises Zimmer Biomet's outlook to stable, Baa3 senior unsecured rating affirmed

New York, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.'s ("ZBH")
Baa3 senior unsecured rating and revised the outlook to stable from negative.
The revision of the outlook to stable reflects reduced risk of a sustained
increase in the company's leverage. As evidenced in recent
months, when lock-down measures were lifted, patients
returned to healthcare providers for elective procedures. This
was evidenced by ZBH's return to modest year-over-year
revenue growth in the third quarter, despite the continuing pandemic.
This supports Moody's view that elective procedures, such
as large-joint replacements, may be deferred for some time,
but that most will ultimately occur. That said, Moody's
expects continued volatility in ZBH's financial results over the
next several quarters, given the rising COVID case counts and hospitalization
rates across the globe. However, longer-term demand
for medical devices will rise due to continued medical innovations and
demographic trends. The outlook revision also reflects demonstrated
progress in key investment areas, such as strong growth in ZBH's
Rosa robotic platform over the course of 2020 despite the ongoing pandemic.
The affirmation of ZBH's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects ZBH's
very strong liquidity, with over $900 million in cash and
full access to $2.5 billion of short and long term credit
facilities. Even at current performance levels, the company
is generating meaningfully positive free cash flow while investing in
key growth initiatives. The affirmation also reflects Moody's
expectations that the company will continue to exhibit conservative financial
policies and low levels of leverage as the effects of the coronavirus
pandemic subside.
Rating actions:
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
ZBH's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects its position as the
world's largest stand-alone orthopedic company with pre-pandemic
revenues of $8 billion. The company has a broad range of
orthopedic products and a global presence. The company generates
strong free cash flow and has demonstrated a commitment to debt repayment.
ZBH's credit profile is constrained by its reliance on the orthopedic
market for the significant majority of sales. The company is also
constrained by ongoing quality and manufacturing remediation issues at
its North Campus manufacturing facility in Warsaw, Indiana and an
open FDA Warning Letter at this facility. These quality and remediation
issues have pressured earnings, due largely to higher associated
costs. Following several years of operational challenges,
ZBH's execution had improved markedly prior to the onset of the
coronavirus pandemic with a return to revenue growth, as well as
the successful launch of its Rosa robotic platform.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that while the
near-term trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic remains uncertain,
ZBH will remain committed to low leverage levels and credit metrics will
recover over the next 12 to 24 months.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. The pandemic has had a negative impact on ZBH's
financial performance given the temporary deferral of elective medical
procedures. From a governance standpoint, ZBH maintains conservative
financial policies and the company is committed to maintaining an investment-grade
profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects the impact of the coronavirus
will lead to a steep and prolonged decline in demand for elective surgical
procedures over the next 12 to 24 months. The ratings could also
be downgraded if the company's liquidity profile erodes or if financial
policies become more aggressive. Ratings could be lowered if debt/EBITDA
is unlikely to approach 3.25 times over the next 12 to 24 months.
Ratings could be upgraded if Zimmer demonstrates stability in EBITDA margins
while sustaining debt/EBITDA below 2.75 times. An upgrade
would also require that the company substantially resolves the FDA Warning
Letter at its North Campus facility. Further, demonstrated
market share stability, evidenced by low single digit revenue growth
(in-line with the overall orthopedic market) could also support
an upgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and
Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet Holdings is
one of the largest companies globally dedicated to musculoskeletal healthcare.
The company specializes in the development of orthopedic implants for
hips and knees, as well as spine and craniomaxillofacial,
trauma, extremities, and dental markets. Revenues are
approximately $8 billion.
